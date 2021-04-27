Safeway renovates store in Culpeper's Southgate Shopping Center

Safeway in Albertsons Cos.’ Mid-Atlantic Division has completed a major project that included extensive renovations of four Safeway stores, including its supermarket in Culpeper’s Southgate Shopping Center.

The company also made updates to another 17 Safeway stores in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

The improvements were made to elevate customers’ shopping experience, Safeway said.

Safeway plans to unveil the improvements during a Customer Appreciation Weekend this Friday, April 30, through Sunday, May 2. There were will be festive décor, free gifts and a special coupon book created for the occasion.

“We are excited to reveal updates to 21 of our Baltimore-Washington region Safeway stores. This investment underscores our commitment to delivering an exceptional grocery shopping experience for our customers,” Jim Perkins, president of Safeway’s Mid-Atlantic Division, said in a statement. “We are delighted to celebrate with a festive Customer Appreciation Weekend to show our gratitude to our customers.”

Renovation projects varied to include new displays and cases to new signage and wall displays, painting, lighting, updated flooring, and parking lot improvements. Other Virginia stores included in the recent work were in Alexandria, Fairfax, Burke, Herndon, McLean, Bristow, Burke and Leesburg.