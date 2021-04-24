Softball team honors loyalty, service of King George family

“Your banner will remain on our stadium fence as a constant reminder of the thanks we owe you,” Sheehan announced from the press box. “We are inspired by your strong worth ethic, motivated by your fearless attitude and humbled by your loyalty. May we live up to your example, on and off the field.”

Ballplayers, deputies and guests around the field held up phone cameras to record the moment when former Sheriff Dempsey threw out a ceremonial pitch.

After the event, Sheehan sidled up to the former sheriff and apologized for painting a slightly different picture in her comments to him beforehand.

“You’re mad at me, I know,” she said.

He smiled and said he wasn’t, but chastised her, slightly, for not being totally honest. Then, he turned to a reporter and said: “Be sure and put in there that Linda Sheehan lied to the former sheriff.”

Dempsey, 67, isn’t a fan of the limelight. When asked how he felt being on the field where Lauren had played, he could only choke out the words “very emotional.”