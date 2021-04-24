Softball team honors loyalty, service of King George family

Retired Sheriff Steve Dempsey suspected something was up when the King George High School Lady Foxes softball team invited him and his family to a ceremony to celebrate improvements made to the field.
His detective instincts proved correct when he ended up center stage, on the same spot where his late granddaughter, Lauren White, had proved her pitching prowess years before. Lauren, 14, and her mother, Bethany Dempsey—the daughter of the former King George sheriff and Charlene Dempsey—were killed in an auto accident in August 2013 that also claimed the life of Abigail Cullen, an 8-year-old in the car with them.
As the Dempseys, including their younger daughter Christina, have dealt with the loss, they’ve returned regularly to the field where Lauren played. They continue to support the girls team—even though many current players know Lauren White in name only—and to stay connected to the place where their only granddaughter spent so much time.
Linda Sheehan, president of the Lady Foxes Softball Boosters, wanted to honor that loyalty, as well as the sheriff’s almost 40-year service to the county. When she told the Dempseys she was planning a “little” event, Steve Dempsey knew that small isn’t in her nature.
Charlene Dempsey wasn’t able to attend the event, but there were bouquets for her and Christina, and ribbons and balloons in the school colors of blue and yellow dotted the bleachers. Steve Dempsey received a customized jersey with Lauren’s retired number, 36, a home plate showing his picture and years of service and a banner that shows the same.
“Your banner will remain on our stadium fence as a constant reminder of the thanks we owe you,” Sheehan announced from the press box. “We are inspired by your strong worth ethic, motivated by your fearless attitude and humbled by your loyalty. May we live up to your example, on and off the field.”
Ballplayers, deputies and guests around the field held up phone cameras to record the moment when former Sheriff Dempsey threw out a ceremonial pitch.
After the event, Sheehan sidled up to the former sheriff and apologized for painting a slightly different picture in her comments to him beforehand.
“You’re mad at me, I know,” she said.
He smiled and said he wasn’t, but chastised her, slightly, for not being totally honest. Then, he turned to a reporter and said: “Be sure and put in there that Linda Sheehan lied to the former sheriff.”
Dempsey, 67, isn’t a fan of the limelight. When asked how he felt being on the field where Lauren had played, he could only choke out the words “very emotional.”
But as he’s done regularly in the last eight years, he composed himself and thanked all those for their efforts. He looked at the crowd around him, the school’s NJROTC members who presented the colors and Anthony Campbell, who sang the national anthem, and said: “Isn’t that nice?”
The softball boosters had planned the ceremony a year ago on the verge of Dempsey’s retirement, but COVID-19 shutdowns occurred a day before the event. The boosters rescheduled on Wednesday, before their season began, and fought off gusts of wind as strong as 30 mph.
Nothing could dampen the boosters’ enthusiasm for their honorees or those who made the field improvements possible. Sheehan credited the School Board for allocating money for dirt for a better infield and the team sponsor, Clarence “Souper” Campbell of Souper Painting, for his work on the press box stairs, foul poles, scoreboard poles and dugouts.
Former Varsity Coach Mike Blaser painted a remembrance ribbon on the home dugout, and it overlooks a memorial garden that honors two former players: Lauren White and Jessica Gohring, who was 23 when she died in a 2009 auto accident. Like the Dempseys, Gohrings’ parents, Doris and Ed, lost a child and grandchild in the one tragic crash.
The ribbon on the dugout includes the colors teal, purple and black and features animal print—all favorites of Bethany Dempsey, Lauren White or Abby Cullen. Christina Dempsey created the “3 Ribbons for 3 Reasons” campaign a year after the accident to bring attention to the dangers of distracted driving.
The 2013 wreck that killed the Dempsey relatives was caused when a truck driver took his eyes off the road to read directions. He didn’t realize the vehicle in front of him was stopped at a red light—until it was too late—and his flatbed delivery truck plowed into the back of their car. A horriffic eight-vehicle pileup ensued.
Christina Dempsey has traveled to the General Assembly in Richmond as well as to schools across Virginia to bring awareness to teenagers and adults of how instantly lives can change when those behind the wheel take their eyes off the road. Sometimes she works with Drive Smart Virginia and other times she visits classrooms on her own.
But like her father, she didn’t want the emphasis to be on her during Wednesday’s event. She thanked those who honored his service and said it was important for him to “know how much people miss him.”
Blaser, the former coach, was among those glad to see the honor paid to the Dempsey family.
“They’ve done awesome things for the program,” he said. “Even though they have no [current] ties to the team, they’re still a part of it and always will be.”
