Spanberger and Vega go head-to-head on Election Day

After months of campaigning voters will get to make their decision on who will represent Virginia’s seventh congressional district. The race will see three-time incumbent Abigail Spanberger attempt to retain her seat against Vesli Vega, the supervisor for the Coles District in Prince William County.

Culpeper Star-Exponent sent both candidates a series of questions to answer about their platforms, concerns and issues they plan to address in office.

Abigail Spanberger

CSE: Ms. Spanberger’s run this year has been different due to the redrawing of her district which has included other counties such as Stafford, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, etc. How has she adjusted to the new settings?

Spanberger: I’ve been barnstorming the new Seventh District, introducing myself to new friends, and continuing to make outreach across our current communities — like Culpeper.

We have productive conversations about my work to lower costs, reduce traffic congestion, and support Virginia jobs. We talk about my work to negotiate and pass the bipartisan infrastructure law, which is helping rebuild Virginia’s roads and bridges — as well as bringing new investments to facilities like the Culpeper Regional Airport.

Virginians know that I have a record of responding to their concerns with common sense legislation and a commitment to results, not grandstanding. And because of this focus, I’m honored to once again be ranked as the most bipartisan Member of Congress from Virginia.

CSE: What are issues in the Culpeper County area that you are seeking to address?

Spanberger: I’ve had the honor of representing Culpeper for two terms in Congress— and I know that reducing prescription drug prices, expanding high-speed broadband internet access (and making it affordable), and responding to workforce shortages remain top priorities. I’ve also been proud to deliver funding that directly impacts this community, such as through legislation I led to help replace the roof of the Carver Center.

I also know that strengthening our response to the substance abuse crisis needs continued attention. That’s why I’ve worked directly with this region’s law enforcement and mental health organizations to boost our response.

CSE: You have been a vocal critic of the issues of insider trading within Congress, if re-elected what is your plan to approach those issues and how could it affect committee assignments for members of Congress?

Spanberger: Virginians across the political spectrum — whether they’re Democrats or Republicans — have voiced support for my bipartisan bill to ban Members of Congress and their spouses from buying, trading, and selling individual stocks. I’ve been building momentum behind this effort for more than two years, because lawmakers need to work for the American people, not their own stock portfolios.

CSE: You recently passed a bill related to increased budgets for police and addressing the Fentanyl issue, if re-elected what are other issues you plan to address that may not have been mentioned yet?

Spanberger: I’m working to lower costs, strengthen public safety, clean up Washington, invest in treatment and recovery services, and make sure the next generation of Virginians succeeds.

And as a Member of the House Agriculture Committee, I’ve been proud to advocate on behalf of the Culpeper area’s crop and livestock producers. Looking ahead, I’ll be gathering their feedback and ideas as we craft the 2023 Farm Bill. We need to make sure that this package responds to the needs of our region. We also need to cut burdensome regulations that are preventing growth.

My focus on pro-growth policies is why I’ve been endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for my work on behalf of Virginia’s economy. But my opponent hasn’t brought forward a single idea for tackling inflation.

CSE: At the end of the day, why should your constituents re-elect Ms. Spanberger over Ms. Vega?

Spanberger: There is a clear contrast in this race. I’m focused on getting things done — like keeping our communities safe. That’s why I’ve voted every time to increase funding for local police departments. But my opponent voted three separate times against funding her own local police department in Prince William County.

And while I’m working to lower costs — including by voting to give Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices, my opponent promised to vote to raise prescription drug costs.

Culpeper knows that I hold myself accountable to the people I represent, and I hope I have earned your vote!

Yesli Vega

CSE: What inspired you to run for the 7th District seat so soon after winning the Coles District seat in Prince William County?

Vega: As I watched how the radical left has driven up the cost of living, allowed crime to go unchecked, and worked to cut parents out of their children’s education I knew I had to step up. After discussing this opportunity with my family, we knew it was the right thing to do. Now I’m running for Congress to serve the people of the 7th district. In Congress, I’ll fight to drive down inflation, clean up crime, and defend parents’ right to be involved in their children’s lives.

CSE: If elected, what are some of the issues you plan to tackle on day one?

Vega: From the gas pump to the grocery store, everything costs more. The cost of living is crushing Virginians in every aspect of their lives. In Congress, my top priority will be to reign in reckless spending and stop Abigail Spanberger and Nancy Pelosi’s destructive tax and spend agenda. We are also going to focus on cracking down on crime. Drugs like fentanyl are destroying our communities and killing our children. It’s time we work together to come up with common sense solutions to stem the flow of illegal drugs into our communities and clean up our streets.

CSE: As you may know there’s been a recent row in Congress regarding insider trading, do you intend to approach this and how?

Vega: Nobody should be using their position of power to pad their own pocket book. But Abigail Spanberger has had her chance. Her party has had complete control of Washington for two years now and what do we have to show for it? Sky-high gas and grocery prices, out of control crime, and her failed legislation that her own party boss, Nancy Pelosi shot down. Abigail has done everything Nancy Pelosi has told her to do and she can’t even get her top priority brought to the floor for a vote. It’s time for fresh leadership in Washington representing the 7th district who will actually get results for Virginians.

CSE: What are some issues specific to Culpeper you’d like to give attention to?

Vega: While on the campaign trail the residents of Culpeper have shared their concerns with me and it continues to be a reoccurring theme. Everyone is struggling to afford the essentials. Everything from gas, groceries, rent, and electricity are more expensive because of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Abigail Spanberger. During our ag roundtable, farmers and ranchers expressed that they’ve been hit particularly hard. A crumbling supply chain and record high gas prices are crushing our ag community. In Congress, I’ll get to work on day one to address the record inflation that is hurting members of the Culpeper community.

CSE: At the end of the day, why should your constituents vote for Yesli Vega over Abigail Spanberger?

Vega: There’s a clear contrast between me and my opponent. Under Abigail’s leadership, we’ve seen nothing but record high prices and an increase in crime. My opponent even wants to cut parents out of their children’s lives. As your next Congresswoman, I’ll prioritize lowering prices for hardworking Virginians, cutting taxes, holding criminals accountable, and standing with parents and their children.

Spanberger and Vega will be on the ballot running for the seventh congressional district on November 7.