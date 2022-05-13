Spanberger honors fallen Virginia law enforcement officers

As 2022’s National Police Week began across the country, Rep. Abigail Spanberger reflected on the service and sacrifice of Virginians who put on the badge. The week is observed Wednesday, May 11, through Tuesday, May 17.

Speaking Wednesday in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Virginia congresswoman shared the names of Virginia law enforcement officers who died in 2021 and 2022.

To help remember them, the former federal law enforcement officer read the names and departments of 13 Virginia police officers who died in recent months.

They included Capt. James Anthony “Tony” Sisk of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. His agency’s patrol division commander, Sisk succumbed Oct. 1, 2021, to complications from contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

The coronavirus was the leading cause of law enforcement officers’ deaths in the first six months of 2021, killing 71 people, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

On Friday, the names of the 619 fallen officers will be added to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial in Washington, and read aloud during a Candlelight Vigil starting at 8 p.m. Anyone who wishes to watch the vigil live can do so online via the Memorial Fund’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/TheNLEOMF.

According to the Memorial Fund, 472 law enforcement officers died nationwide in the line of duty in 2021. Of that number, 319 succumbed to COVID-19.

Spanberger said Virginians will reflect this week all across the commonwealth “on the sacrifice of the men and women who serve our neighbors and keep our communities safe.”

