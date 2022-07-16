Spanberger latest telephone town hall Monday

U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger will host her latest public telephone town hall at 7:30 p.m. this Monday, July 18.

The meeting will focus on issues facing Virginia’s veterans, families, and businesses and will also be livestreamed on Spanberger’s website and congressional Facebook page.

The Congresswoman will give an update on a range of issues including her recently introduced bipartisan legislation to strengthen America’s response to fentanyl flowing through U.S. borders and ports of entry.

The Congresswoman will also speak about her recently passed legislation requiring the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to investigate the long-term health impacts of jet fuel exposure on America’s servicemembers.

“When I hear feedback from Virginians who voice concerns about inflation, the crisis at our southern border, support for our veterans and active-duty servicemembers, and any other issue, I get to work to address these concerns,” said Spanberger in a statement.

“Monday night’s event will be a time for Virginians to not only ask questions about my recent work on behalf of Virginians, but also to give me their input as I work to resolve the issues facing Virginia’s families, businesses, and overall economy. All of our neighbors in the Seventh District are invited to join our conversation. Whether we agree on every issue or not, my job is to bring your thoughts and concerns to the halls of Congress.”

Dial 833-380-0670, spanberger.house.gov/live and on Facebook.