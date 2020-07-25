PLAYER OF DECADE

DEVYN FORD, North Stafford

A four-year starter, he amassed a school-record 6,210 rushing yards, scored over 100 career touchdowns and helped the Wolverines reach two state semifinal games. He’s now a sophomore running back at Penn State.

COACH OF THE DECADE

ERIC LUDDEN, Massaponax

His Panthers went 96-29 in the decade and won two regional titles with their signature triple-option offense and “Black D” defense, missing the playoffs just once.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

JAY SCROGGINS, James Monroe QB

Scroggins threw for 6,642 yards and 67 touchdowns in three seasons as a starter, helping the Yellow Jackets reach two state finals. He later became the 2019 Old Dominion Athletic Conference offensive player of the year at Bridgewater.

DAMONE DREW, Brooke Point RB

Drew broke Daniel Davis’ school record with 2,732 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns in 2016 and finished his career with 6,638 yards and 74 scores. He signed with Villanova.

KENDRICK KUBE, Eastern View RB

Kube demolished opposing defenses for 2,465 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2014 and finished his career with 4,142 yards and 57 scores, usually while sitting out the second halves of blowout wins.

DaeSEAN HAMILTON, Mountain View WR

Before setting school records at Penn State and being drafted by the Denver Broncos, Hamilton posted back-to-back 1,000-yard, 10-touchdown seasons for the Wildcats.

E.J. JENKINS, Chancellor WR

At 6-foot-7, Jenkins posed a matchup problem for any defender, finishing his career with 109 receptions for 2,382 yards and 38 touchdowns (16 in 2016 alone). He now starts for St. Francis (Pa.).

TYUS WHITE, Brooke Point WR

White shattered area records with 24 touchdown receptions as a junior in 2011 and 195 catches for 3,054 yards catches in his career. He shares the area mark of 38 TD catches with Jenkins.

CONLAN BEAVER, Massaponax OL

Now an all-Big Sky Conference lineman at Montana, Beaver was a mobile force who was adept at getting to the second level of defenders.

NICK EASTER, Colonial Forge OL

Before going on to start at William & Mary, Easter anchored the offensive line for the Eagles’ talented and prolific offense in 2010.

CONNOR HILLAND, Brooke Point OL

He blocked for the Black-Hawks’ potent offense, then started at William & Mary and was drafted by the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

LOUIS MIHOTA, Massaponax OL

A three-time All-Area selection, the youngest of the three Mihota brothers cleared the way for the Panthers’ deep and talented backfield.

MASON REGA, Colonial Forge OL

A rugged two-way starter, Rega was a key cog in the Eagles’ powerful offense from 2017-19 and was All-Area co-player of the year in 2019.

JOEY BENDEN, Massaponax U

The most skilled and elusive in a line of standout option QBs, Benden rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and threw for 1,500 in two years as a starter.

DEFENSE

TyJUAN GARBUTT, Riverbend DL

A dominant two-way force, he registered 25 tackles for loss as a junior in 2015, nine sacks as a senior and now starts for Virginia Tech.

YETUR GROSS-MATOS, Chancellor DL

Before starring at Penn State and becoming the Carolina Panthers’ second-round pick this spring, Yetur-Matos had 37 sacks for the Chargers.

JAE’WUAN HORTON, North Stafford DL

A two-time first-team All-Area pick, Horton totaled 17 sacks for the Wolverines as a senior in 2013 and went on to start at New Hampshire.

VINNY MIHOTA, Massaponax DL

The middle Mihota brother dominated on both lines for the Panthers in the early part of the decade, then started at Virginia Tech.

TRAJAN ANDERSON, Massaponax LB

A first-team all-state selection as a senior in 2016, he posted 16 tackles for loss for the regional champions and now plays for Villanova.

ALEX FIGUEROA, Brooke Point LB

One of the area’s most imposing players went on to start as a freshman at Miami and finished his college career at Central Oklahoma.

BRANDON SMITH, Louisa LB

The 2018 Gatorade state player of the year was a two-time All-Area pick who is bidding to start as a sophomore at Penn State.

JABARI ALLEN, Courtland DB

He now catches passes for Towson, but in high school, he was a two-time Area defender who also starred at quarterback and receiver.

DeANDRE HOUSTON-CARSON, Massaponax DB

Now a special-teams standout for the NFL’s Chicago Bears, Houston-Carson was a two-way standout for the Panthers and starred at William & Mary.

JOSH SARRATT, Colonial Forge DB

One of the most versatile and brainy players in area history, Sarratt was a three-time All-Area pick and earned four spots on the 2017 all-Commonwealth first team.

TIM SCOTT, Colonial Forge DB

The Commonwealth defensive player of the year as a senior in 2010, he later started at North Carolina and spent time on several NFL rosters.

ANTHONY SHEGOG, North Stafford U

Versatility was Shegog’s forte, as he starred as a running back and defensive back for the Wolverines before starting at safety for Virginia Tech.

SPECIALISTS

JADON REDDING, Colonial Forge K

Redding kicked 21 field goals in his final two seasons (2015-16) with the Eagles and now handles placements at the University of Utah.

JOEY SLYE, North Stafford P

Now the Carolina Panthers’ kicker, he was an all-district punter, kicker and linebacker in high school and set Virginia Tech’s career scoring record.

D’AGO HUNTER, Eastern View KR

Generously listed at 5-7, he dominated in every phase of the game for the Cyclones and now is a contributor as a former walk-on at Towson.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB-JAMIR BOYD, North Stafford

In two seasons as a starter, Boyd threw for 5,726 yards and 62 touchdowns, leading the Wolverines to two regional titles.

RB-JOB WHALEN, Louisa

One of a line of workhorse running backs for the Lions, Whalen amassed 4,909 yards and 53 touchdowns from 2014-17.

RB-ZIN WHITE, Courtland

White ran for 4,093 yards and 47 touchdowns while splitting carries three ways in the Cougars’ talented backfield.

WR-GARY JENNINGS, Colonial Forge

The future West Virginia star and NFL draftee starred as a quarterback, receiver and defensive back for the Eagles.

WR-BRANDON RAVENEL, North Stafford

He caught 59 passes as a junior for the Wolverines in 2011 and later played on JMU’s 2016 national title team.

WR-JAVON SWINTON, North Stafford

He’ll play at Indiana in the fall after catching 123 passes for 2,231 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Wolverines.

OL-RUSS PIERCE, Brooke Point

One of a set of triplets, Pierce was the key blocker in Drew’s record-setting seasons as the Black-Hawks’ workhorse running back.

OL-ZACH ADAMS, Riverbend

This hulking tackle cleared plenty of holes for the Bears’ offense before earning a scholarship to Texas Tech.

OL-TEAGAN McDONALD, Riverbend/Massaponax

The transfer blocked for two vastly different offensive schemes and is now on the roster at St. Francis (Pa.).

OL-A.J. ADDISON, FCS

This big man from a small school was an all-state pick in 2012 and later started on Marshall’s offensive line.

OL-BRETT LEAKE, Eastern View

A second-team all-state pick as a senior, he cleared many a hole for Kendrick Kube’s big season in 2016.

U-MALIK BELL, Louisa

Bell played a variety of roles on both sides of the ball in helping the Lions reach the 2017 state championship game.

DEFENSE

DL-CHASE HARLEY, Colonial Forge

The 2019 All-Area co-player of the year was an immovable object up front on a defense that posted four shutouts.

DL-ANTONIO WYNN-COLEMAN, James Monroe

A dominant nose tackle, he made seven sacks and blocked seven kicks for the Yellow Jackets in 2014.

DL-ADIN HUNTINGTON, Mountain View

Bound for Kent State this fall, he registered 14.5 sacks as a relentless force for the Wildcats in 2019.

DL-STEVEN SOBCZAK, Massaponax

Remarkably quick for his size, he dominated the line on one of the Panthers’ best defensive units.

LB-VICTOR GREENE, Courtland

A tackling machine, Greene also holds the Cougars’ school record with 4.149 career rushing yards.

LB-GUS LITTLE, Massaponax

The 2015 Conference 15 defensive player of the year went on to play at Maryland and James Madison.

LB-XAVIER SMITH, Brooke Point

He earned Region 5D defensive player of the year honors in 2017 before becoming a starter at East Carolina.

DB-DANIEL EZEAGWU, Colonial Forge

A versatile performer, he led the Eagles in receptions at tight end in 2012 and played defensive back in college.

DB-TREY REED, Colonial Forge

The 2011 Commonwealth defensive player of the year was named all-district at RB, DB and kick returner.

DB-TREY WATKINS, Massaponax

This three-time All-Area pick at DB was also an explosive runner. He now starts at linebacker for William & Mary.

DB-JULIAN BUMBREY, James Monroe

A gifted ball-hawk, he had two interceptions in the Yellow Jackets’ 2011 regional championship victory.

U-ZACH BROWN, Eastern View

The wide-ranging linebacker was the 2018 Battlefield District defensive player of the year and now wrestles for VMI.

SPECIALISTS

K-JONATHAN KIM, Massaponax

After making five field goals as a senior in 2018, he handled kickoffs as a walk-on for North Carolina last fall.

P-BILLY HOGAN, Culpeper

Hogan went on to punt for VMI after starring at running back, linebacker and on special teams for the Blue Devils.

KR-NAUKYM MORTON, North Stafford

Morton used his conference champion speed to return eight kicks or punts for touchdowns as a senior in 2015.

HONORABLE MENTION

QB

Jason Brown, Chancellor

Zach Deutel, Brooke Point

Blake Frohnapfel, Colonial Forge

Ethan Garwood, Colonial Forge

Matt Lowry, Eastern View

RB

Jaylen Alexander, Orange

Lovell Armstead, Chancellor/Stafford

George Cheatham, Courtland

Gordon Collins, Mountain View

Jamil Collison-Cofie, Mountain View

Jarett Hunter, Louisa

Kris Hurt, Massaponax

Orlando Jones, Riverbend

Dominic Kaopua, Chancellor

Lamar Lucas, Colonial Beach

Ethan Preston, James Monroe

Von Purvis, North Stafford

Zin White, Courtland

Tyler Wilson, Colonial Forge

WR/TE

Jarmal Bevels, James Monroe

Tre Coghill, Mountain View

Holt Egan, North Stafford

Eric Frohnapfel, Colonial Forge

Keyshawn Johnson, Caroline/JM

Zack Kindel, Colonial Forge

Devin Ravenel, North Stafford

OL

Donavan Beaver, Massaponax

George Brown, Chancellor

Jonathan Burton, Courtland

Brent Campbell, Colonial Forge

Will Carroll, Colonial Forge

Ryan Childress, North Stafford

Griff Hollins, Louisa

Elijah Hoskin, Eastern View

Steven Moss, Chancellor

Kyle Smith, Eastern View

Adam Taraschke, Riverbend

Tony Thurston, Louisa

DL

Aaron Aponte, Louisa

Nana Asiedu, North Stafford

Lanxton Athy, Massaponax

Ben Beatty, Courtland

Sidney Blue, Massaponax

Zeke Hand, Colonial Forge

Sammy Harper, Chancellor

Sam Marshall, Chancellor

Mitchell Shinskie, Colonial Forge

Jeff Stallings, Eastern View

LB

Jacob Bradford, Colonial Forge

Mike Campbell, Colonial Forge

Maceo Christmas, Riverbend

Elijah Christopher, Massaponax

K.J. Conaway, James Monroe

Fred Fulton, Mountain View

Cody Goode, FCS

Corey Henderson, King George

Max Kauthen, Colonial Forge

Oleijah Louissant, Colonial Forge

Connor Riddle, Colonial Forge

Tony Scott, James Monroe

Drew Shurina, Eastern View

Austin Sims, Louisa

A.J. Slye, North Stafford

Ethan Upperco, Chancellor

Shymarr Wright, St. Michael

DB

Shawn Asbury, North Stafford

Malik Bell, Louisa

Chris Carpenter, Courtland

Daquan Carter, Spotsylvania

Reggie Collins, Brooke Point

She’mar Ellis, James Monroe

Jordan Estes, King George

Nick Grant, Courtland

M.J. Hampton, Brooke Point/Stafford

Avery Johnson-Edmonds, Colonial Forge

Blake Leake, Eastern View

Rohan Martin, Colonial Forge

Aidan Ryan, James Monroe

Sean Smith, JM/Stafford

Kaden Woodward, Eastern View

Specialists

David Dit, James Monroe

Hunter Ferguson, Orange

Jamal Fisher, Brooke Point

Joey Foster, Massaponax

Peter Fulton, Mountain View

Austin Grebe, North Stafford

Joey Hildebrand, Massaponax

Eugene Richardson, Stafford

