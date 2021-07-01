Minor league baseball: FredNats' comeback falls short in 9th

The Fredericksburg Nationals almost pulled off their biggest comeback of the season on Wednesday night, but left the bases loaded in the ninth in a 9-7 loss to the Salem Red Sox.

Fredericksburg trailed 6-1 and 9-2 before scoring four runs in the seventh and one in the ninth. Mitchell Parker battled his way through 5.0 innings, surrendering a career-high eight hits and three home runs.

The first Salem homer came in the first, after Jaxx Groshans got the Red Sox on the board with an RBI single. Joe Davis blasted a two-run shot, his second in as many games, to put the Red Sox in front 3-0.

The FredNats answered in their half of the first with back-to-back doubles from Ricardo Méndez and Jeremy Ydens, but Salem scored single runs in each of the next three innings to stretch out their lead even further. Nicholas Northcut homered in the third and Stephen Scott homered in the fourth as Parker became the first Fredericksburg pitcher to allow three homers in one game.

Onix Vega doubled in the sixth off Robert Kwiatkowski and scored on a groundout from Kevin Strohschein, but again in the seventh the Red Sox answered back. Dean Miller capped a two-out rally against Bryan Peña with a three-run homer to extend the Salem lead to 9-2.