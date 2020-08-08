When I grabbed the remote control and settled down in front of the TV during a day off last weekend, I was as focused on finding something worth devoting my free time to as Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer is on embarrassing big-league hitters.
Unfortunately, Major League Baseball’s first COVID-19 outbreak had forced the postponement of that day’s Nats game with the quarantined Florida Marlins, which would’ve been my original programming of choice. Forced to pivot, I scrolled through the guide until I almost went cross-eyed. There weren’t any MLB games on that piqued my interest (a true rarity), and after mulling the other sports delicacies on that evening’s menu, I somehow landed on a Houston Rockets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup on ABC.
I’ll admit it: I haven’t been a big fan of pro basketball for over two decades. Sure, I follow what’s going on in the NBA, but not with the same zeal as I once did during the 1980s and 90s—arguably the league’s golden age.
However, I was surprisingly impressed with what I saw last weekend, just days into the NBA’s restart of its pandemic-affected season. That’s largely because of the league’s execution of player safety protocols and its dedication to still delivering an immersive fan experience during this unique time.
While MLB encountered its second outbreak last week after 16 St. Louis Cardinals players and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, the NBA announced that of the 343 players it had tested since July 29, none were confirmed positive. That was the most recent shining example of how well the league has taken care of its players during this pandemic.
Even before players and staff began reporting to the “bubble” at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando last month, the NBA was serious in its approach to COVID-19. Team facilities were officially shut down when the season was suspended in March. The league allowed teams to reopen them in May, but only if it was in accordance with state and local coronavirus guidelines. Most importantly, everyone was tested regularly.
Upon their arrival in Orlando, players and staff were tested again before being allowed to enter the bubble. Everyone had stuck so tightly to the protocols that only two people tested positive, and both of those came in early July. They immediately self-quarantined for two weeks, and the virus has yet to rear its ugly head in NBA circles ever since.
Meanwhile, the completion of the MLB season remains in doubt. The Cardinals have been forced to postpone their past 10 games, with a handful of upcoming matchups also in doubt. The Marlins returned to the field last Tuesday, but not before having to reshuffle 10 games of their own.
Elsewhere, the NHL just dropped the puck on its restart, hoping a restructured playoff format being carried out between “hubs” in Edmonton and Toronto will hold up. The NFL canceled all of its preseason games, but insists that it will be able to complete the regular-season slate as scheduled. Governing bodies at the collegiate level are shuttering their fall sports seasons by the day, however.
Part of the debate over the last few months in regard to whether or not sports should return in the middle of a pandemic centered around the fact that fans wouldn’t be allowed to attend any events. The crux of that issue had to due with leagues trying to operate without gate and concession revenue, but the larger concern for most sports fans was trying to watch these games on TV with the bizarre aesthetic of nobody making noise from the stands.
Despite having only players and staff in attendance at its games, the NBA has managed to simulate the traditional fan experience in a not-so-traditional way.
Thanks to Microsoft Teams and its “Together Mode,” the league has incorporated virtual fans into its contests by way of 17-foot tall LED screens installed at courtside in Orlando. Anyone with a device capable of running the Microsoft Teams app can sign-up for this on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing them to appear on the LED boards while rooting for their team from the comfort of their own home.
Not only is this a revolutionary breakthrough in sports fandom that I’d expect to survive the pandemic, but you can’t tell there are actually no fans in the arena when listening to a broadcast. Everything, from the volume of their cheers and jeers to the arena music and sound effects, is tuned perfectly to simulate what we were used to before COVID-19 insinuated itself into our everyday lives.
MLB has been pumping in crowd noise, stadium music and sound effects over its ballparks’ speakers during games, but the clarity and authenticity seems to vary wildly from location to location. The NHL has done a more respectable job with that same approach thus far, albeit without the added authenticity of the virtual fans the NBA has.
The NFL and college football, if they play, will likely have a much harder task of simulating the pre-pandemic experience. With stadiums that seat upwards of 100,000 people (and more in the case of some college stadiums), I would imagine installing enough LED screens to make virtual fans a feasible endeavor might be a challenge. Pumping in everything, a la MLB and the NHL, is the likely route, but it seems highly unlikely that will come anywhere close to a packed stadium, especially on a college football Saturday.
But hey, we all have to make due with what we’ve been given during this season of life. It just appears that the NBA has taken its lemons and made the sweetest pitcher of lemonade you’ll find anywhere in 2020.
