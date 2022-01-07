Chancellor grad Brown announces transfer to Virginia Tech

He said he’s thrilled to finally unite with Pry.

“Coach Pry was the one at Penn State who recruited me, Yetur, George [Brown] and E.J. [Jenkins],” Brown said. “So yeah I definitely thought [Virginia Tech] could be an opportunity for me. I’ve always wanted to play for him because he’s a good dude. I’ve known him for quite some time.”

Brown said Pry messaged him and told him that he was doing a good job at South Carolina.

Brown made seven appearances and went 2-2 as a starter. He completed 60 of 108 passes for 721 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions.

He helped lead South Carolina to wins over Florida and Auburn. He announced he was entering the transfer portal before the Gamecocks’ Duke’s Mayo Bowl game win over North Carolina.

South Carolina had recently received a commitment from former Oklahoma standout quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Brown said after his experience in the Southeastern Conference he’s eager to test himself against Atlantic Coast Conference competition.