Culpeper's Joseph Holland commits to Virginia

As if his test scores aren’t impressive enough, Holland carries a 4.6 GPA.

“I’ve always put great importance on my academics,” he said. “I feel like that, my on-field intelligence and my physical frame have helped me succeed so far.”

Holland’s personal assessment may not be too far off the mark. Despite being unable to visit Virginia’s campus in person due to the coronavirus, the Cavaliers still extended him the offer.

Still, Holland hopes to visit Charlottesville very soon.

“I was able to tour the [campus] during my sophomore year and I loved it,” he said. “Hopefully we reach a point with this pandemic where things settle down and I can make a trip down there again.”

In any case, when Holland officially arrives on campus as a UVA student-athlete next summer, he’s expecting to slide into a similar position to the one he’s been occupying at Culpeper.

“Obviously the specifics for the position haven’t been ironed out yet,” he said, “but I will likely be in a outside linebacker/safety hybrid position.”

Ford believes it won’t make a difference where the Cavaliers line Holland up at because of his determination to succeed in any endeavor.