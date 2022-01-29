Eastern View alum Anias Saunders has finally found his fit with UMW

When Anias Saunders joined the Radford University basketball team, the Eastern View High School graduate prided himself on versatility.

“I used to think of myself as a Swiss Army Knife,” he said.

But as Saunders looked around Highlander practices, he noticed there were several players who had similar flexibility.

So Saunders believed if he dedicated himself to one particular skill, he could earn playing time.

“I worked on shooting and I got a lot better at shooting,” Saunders recalled.

Saunders’ shooting acumen still didn’t earn him a major increase in playing time at Division I Radford. But the work has paid off since he joined the University of Mary Washington’s program.

Saunders, now a fifth-year senior, is in the midst of a breakthrough season.

The 6-foot-2 guard leads the Eagles (13-4) in scoring at 15.7 points per game. He also leads UMW in rebounds (6.6), field goal percentage (47 percent) and 3-point percentage (40 percent).

He’s been named Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference player of the week twice. He was also named UMW’s scholar athlete of the month in November.

“He’s really come along and he’s asserting himself the way we hoped he would,” UMW head coach Marcus Kahn said. “We thought two years ago when he first got to us that he was a little tentative at times … We were playing him at the point guard spot but we thought he could’ve asserted himself scoring a little more.”

The Eagles didn’t have a 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Saunders said he returned because he wanted to put his stamp on the program.

Kahn moved him off the ball with hopes of freeing him up to score. He often plays an undersized power forward but can also slide down to shooting guard or small forward when the Eagles go big.

With senior Ra’Shawn Cook solidifying the point guard position, Saunders has thrived in his new role.

“He’s become much more aggressive scoring and obviously that’s helping us with our success,” Kahn said. “He’s a laid-back kid by nature. He was coming into a new group a couple of years ago and trying to feel it out. Now it’s obvious he’s much more comfortable. It’s his last year and he has more of a sense of urgency. He knows that for us to win games he’s going to have to be a big part of that.”

It’s not only what Kahn envisioned when Saunders transferred from Radford, it’s also what the coaching staff saw in him at Eastern View.

The Eagles recruited Saunders relentlessly when he was a high school senior. Assistant coach Mark Sansone attended every Eastern View game possible to make an impression on Saunders before he chose Radford.

Saunders said knowing how much the Eagles wanted him out of high school made it a “no-brainer” to transfer there.

Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill is a frequent viewer of Saunders’ games and said UMW has turned out to be a great fit.

“He’s playing with confidence,” Thornhill said. “He’s shooting the ball well, he’s setting his teammates up and it looks like he’s having a lot of fun out there which is always good.”

Saunders will graduate in the fall with a degree in biomedical sciences. He hopes to continue his career overseas, but if not he said he’s prepared to enter the workforce either in-state or elsewhere.

But before he takes on the real world, he has his sights set on a conference championship banner and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. He said a 74-60 defeat to York in the conference semifinals in 2020 left a sour taste in his mouth and inspired this one final run.

“I just really wanted to give another season a shot so I can end my career on a good note,” Saunders said. “I really want something to remember my time here that I can come back and see.”

