Eastern View alum Sarah Hatfield scores first collegiate goal

“Our team goal for the season is to finish in the top four in the CAA,” she said. “So to be able to help our team get its first CAA win is very special to me.”

Hatfield said the urban backdrop of VCU’s campus played a major role in her decision to transfer.

“I just never really felt at home at VCU, being right in the city and not having much of a campus feel,” she said. “Towson is a much better fit for me and I’m really enjoying it here. The campus is beautiful and it reminds me a lot of home.”

Given Hatfield’s track record, it’s hard to imagine her not building off of Sunday’s performance, especially if she’s feeling at home. And that could be very bad news for the Tigers’ upcoming opponents.

A three-time Class 4 all-state selection, Hatfield scored a school-record 136 goals during her time at Eastern View, which ranks second all-time in Virginia High School League history and 10th nationally. In addition, her school-record 69 career assists narrowly missed landing her in the national top 10 in that category as well.