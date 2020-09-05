Five years after leaving football, Eastern View grad Coen King excels at Virginia

In his mind’s eye, Coen King always envisioned the moment he’d receive his football scholarship from the University of Virginia as a mix of equal parts gratification and validation.
The gratification would come following years of hard work and sacrifice by the Eastern View High School graduate. The validation would be the acknowledgement by his coaches and teammates that he was capable of playing high-level college football in a Power Five conference like the ACC.
In other words, the scene would rival that of Rudy being carried off the field on the shoulders of his Notre Dame comrades.
King’s watershed moment finally came on Aug. 27, and while his fellow Cavaliers didn’t carry him off the field on their shoulders, the nature of the presentation and the fanfare that ensued immediately afterward didn’t disappoint.
“It truly was a once-in-a-lifetime feeling,” King said Tuesday. “That one moment encompassed everything I’ve done since getting here over two years ago. It’s what I’ve thought about during every single workout, every single practice, day and night.”
As Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall addressed the team following practice that balmy Thursday morning, an unassuming bike courier rode up to him and announced he had a special delivery.
In reality, the “courier” was actually Gerry Capone, the Cavaliers’ associate director of athletics for football administration. Capone handed Mendenhall two envelopes—one with King’s name on it and another with fellow walk-on Hayden Mitchell’s on it.
Upon hearing Mendenhall announce the names, the team immediately launched into a wild celebration, screaming and jumping up and down as it swarmed around both King and Mitchell.
King said he didn’t know what to make of the situation at first when Conway handed the envelopes to Mendenhall.
“I’ll admit that, in the back of my mind, I thought ‘this could be it,’” he said. “But I’ve also learned over the years to always try and stay even-keeled and not get my hopes up.”
King tried so hard to stay neutral, in fact, that he wasn’t sure how to react once Mendenhall actually called his name.
“As soon as I heard my name, I didn’t know what to do, honestly,” he said. “It was like time slowed down and I felt every single second of it, from my teammates rallying around me to Coach Mendenhall handing me the scholarship.
“It was surreal,” he continued. “It all happened so fast when I watched the video back, yet it felt so much longer than that in real time.”
Oh yeah ... we have more post-practice news 📰— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) August 27, 2020
𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆: 🛵
#ScholarshipsEarned 💯@coenking_ AND @mitchelld17 ‼️#GoHoos | #THEStandard 🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/oeMgz6ublR
In reality, King’s journey to a scholarship began long before he arrived on Virginia’s campus in July 2018.
TOUGH SLEDDING
Primarily a linebacker during his little league years in the Culpeper Football Association, King found the sledding tough when he entered the Eastern View program as a freshman in the fall of 2014.
“I was [a] straight linebacker; I played [that] all the way up [in the CFA],” King told the Star-Exponent’s Chris Cappella during a Sept. 2017 interview. “[Football] was my life. That was all I played. [Then in] ninth grade, I tried out for Eastern View and I wasn’t as athletic as everyone else.”
King played on the Cyclones’ junior varsity squad that season, then stepped away from the gridiron for the next two years.
During his time away from football, King discovered a different sport, one that would pay dividends for him in more ways then one: track and field.
“Participating in track really helped me get to where I am in football,” he recalled on Tuesday. “It built up my athleticism.
“The hard work I had to put in to develop my craft in track also translated to the field when I eventually started playing football again,” he added. “A lot of high school football players run track to stay in shape during the offseason, but I was out there as a sophomore and junior just trying to become a premier athlete in that sport.”
King went on to earn all-conference, all-region and all-state honors in track. He also finished seventh in the long jump at the Class 4 state meet as a junior.
RETURN TO THE GRIDIRON
Shortly before the start of his senior year, classmates D’Ago Hunter and Cameron Spangler talked King into giving football another try.
“I knew he could be successful in football because Coen’s a hard worker,” said Hunter, who’s currently at Towson (Md.) University on a football scholarship of his own. “He’s a winner who’s always determined to get better at whatever he’s doing.”
King ultimately decided to rejoin his friends on the gridiron. Despite their confidence in him, however, he still found himself at somewhat of a disadvantage.
“Having not played for two full seasons, I was lacking in the technical aspects of football,” King explained. “I was behind everyone else when I hit the practice field for the first time my senior year.”
It didn’t take King very long to catch up to his Eastern View teammates, though. He wound up leading the Cyclones in tackles and interceptions despite appearing in only nine games, and his rapid development at safety was a big reason why they finished with an impressive 12-1 record.
For his efforts, King was rewarded with first-team all-Battlefield District and second-team all-Region 4B honors.
“Coen was able to make up for lost time by being such a hard worker not only on the field, but in the film room,” Eastern View head coach Greg Hatfield said. “He’s so humble that he never thought he was too good to ask questions or work hard, even when the bright lights weren’t on.”
RELENTLESS AND HUMBLE
Hatfield said King’s work habits were quickly noticed by Virginia assistant coach Kelly Poppinga, who was eyeing him as a recruited walk-on at the time.
“[Poppinga] loved how hard Coen played, particularly on special teams,” Hatfield said. “He was very open about the fact that, if Coen continued with that effort level, he would would get opportunities to prove he could play ACC football.
“I’m glad they recognized how relentless and humble he is,” Hatfield concluded.
From afar, King’s first season in Charlottesville appeared unremarkable to the naked eye—he played in just one game for the Cavaliers during that 2018 campaign before being redshirted.
However, that initial foray into a real, live college football game made King the first Eastern View alum to ever play a down for a Power Five team.
The climb continued for King the following year, when he saw action on special teams in eight of the Cavaliers’ 14 contests—including registering a tackle against Florida in the Orange Bowl.
“When I made that tackle [in the Orange Bowl], I didn’t think much of it at first,” King said. “Yes, that stage is big, but you have to treat it like any other game if you’re going to be productive for your team. It only became a big deal when I came back home and people were like, “Hey, we saw you make that tackle on national TV!.’”
PLAYING A BIGGER ROLE
King continued his momentum once Virginia opened up fall camp, becoming one of the first Cavaliers to earn the right to pick his jersey number for the upcoming season. Eleven days later, the scholarship came.
With those things out of the way now, what’s next for the man with the relentless work ethic?
“I told our coaches that my main goal is to start in our secondary this season, wherever that may be” King said, a confident grin painted across his face. “We’ve improved each year since I got here, and we believe we’re still on the rise. I want to play a bigger part in this program’s turnaround.”
540/848-4530
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!