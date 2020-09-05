Five years after leaving football, Eastern View grad Coen King excels at Virginia

Shortly before the start of his senior year, classmates D’Ago Hunter and Cameron Spangler talked King into giving football another try.

“I knew he could be successful in football because Coen’s a hard worker,” said Hunter, who’s currently at Towson (Md.) University on a football scholarship of his own. “He’s a winner who’s always determined to get better at whatever he’s doing.”

King ultimately decided to rejoin his friends on the gridiron. Despite their confidence in him, however, he still found himself at somewhat of a disadvantage.

“Having not played for two full seasons, I was lacking in the technical aspects of football,” King explained. “I was behind everyone else when I hit the practice field for the first time my senior year.”

It didn’t take King very long to catch up to his Eastern View teammates, though. He wound up leading the Cyclones in tackles and interceptions despite appearing in only nine games, and his rapid development at safety was a big reason why they finished with an impressive 12-1 record.

For his efforts, King was rewarded with first-team all-Battlefield District and second-team all-Region 4B honors.