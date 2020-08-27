Former Eastern View standout Coen King awarded scholarship at UVa

The hard work and determination just keeps paying off for Coen King.

In a video posted by the University of Virginia football team’s Twitter account Thursday, a grateful King was awarded a scholarship at the conclusion of the Cavaliers’ morning practice.

King, a redshirt sophomore defensive back, walked on at UVa after graduating from Eastern View High School in 2018. He redshirted after appearing in just one game during his first season in Charlottesville, but saw action on special teams in eight of the Cavaliers’ 14 contests in 2019, including registering a tackle against Florida in the Orange Bowl.

In the 52-second video, UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall is seen talking to the huddled team when a “bike courier” rides up to him and announces he has a “special delivery.” The man hands Mendenhall two envelopes--one with King’s name on it and another with redshirt junior wide receiver Hayden Mitchell’s on it.

Upon hearing Mendenhall announce the names, the team immediately launches into a wild celebration, screaming and jumping up and down as it swarms around both King and Mitchell.

This sort of ritual has become commonplace on campuses across the country in recent years whenever a walk-on or walk-ons have earned a scholarship.