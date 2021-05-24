Former Eastern View star D'Ago Hunter earns full scholarship at Towson

Eager to prove that he was only just getting started, Hunter again had the rug pulled out from under him when Towson canceled its 2020 season because of coronavirus mitigation concerns.

“I was already back on campus training with the team and we were wrapping up the first week of workouts when we got the bad news,” Hunter said last July. “It felt unreal. I’ve been playing football for 15 years, and this hurt.”

Nonetheless, Hunter remained unwavering in his commitment to the sport. He trained like a madman for the past 10 months, and said he doesn’t plan on changing his approach now that he finally has a scholarship.

“There’s still more work to be done,” he emphasized. “With the season coming up [in September], I’ve been working even harder on my craft. It’s been almost two years since I’ve played a football game, so I am very excited and ready to get back on the field.”

“He deserves every accolade he gets,” Hatfield said. “In a day where too many young athletes are anxious to tell you how good they are, D’Ago has always been the hardest worker in the room.”

Hunter said the approach he’s taken to get to where he’s at is something he’d recommend for any young athlete, regardless of their size or background.

“First and foremost, I’d tell young athletes to trust in God and the path he takes you on,” he said. “Your life is your life and not anybody else’s. If you believe you are destined to do great things in this world, then that’s what will happen. Work on your craft, no matter what it is, and remember that the little things matter.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.