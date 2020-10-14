Mary Washington athletes are back in training after COVID disruption

Kilby’s squad began conditioning on Sept. 21 and took to the practice field two weeks later. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the Eagles hold strength training in the mornings and practice in the afternoons. UMW teams across all three seasons have resumed workouts in some form, a spokesperson confirmed.

UMW athletic director Patrick Catullo said the school has been developing its plan for a return to play for months under both conference and NCAA guidelines. Back in July, the CAC cancelled all fall sports, and winter sports remain suspended through Jan. 1.

“We are in near daily conversations with our conference, regional partners and University to determine the best path forward,” Catullo wrote in an email.

For Kilby, that path includes an emphasis of technical skills and prolonged evaluation period that will lead (hopefully) to a truncated spring season. A return to true competition is the carrot on the stick.

Until then, there’s “soccer tennis.” The one-on-one juggling game featuring a net is compliant with physical distancing requirements and serves to whet players’ competitive appetites.