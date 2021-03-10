STEVE DeSHAZO: 'Cautiously optimistic,' Mary Washington teams return to the field

Ernie Banks would have approved.
The late Chicago Cubs’ Hall of Famer was fond of saying, “Let’s play two,” and the University of Mary Washington baseball team did just that on Wednesday.
With unseasonably balmy weather, the Eagles opened their 2021 season with a doubleheader against visiting Shenandoah University, and had you been hibernating for the past 12 months, you might not have suspected anything had changed.
But the stands at Dickinson Stadium were empty, save for a photographer and one person running the live stream for fans barred from attending because of the coronavirus.
Wednesday’s twinbill--along with the men’s lacrosse team’s game at Washington & Lee--marked UMW’s first athletic events in nearly a full year.
“It’s kind of unbelievable to actually be playing games. It feels a little odd,” UMW baseball coach Kelly Swiney said on the eve of his team’s first contest in 368 days. “There were definitely days when I didn’t know if it was going to happen.”
Swiney was 12 games into his first season leading the Eagles and had just returned from a spring-break series when both the novel coronavirus and rumors started spreading rapidly. The NBA and college basketball conference tournaments shut down, and practically every other league in the world followed suit. UMW’s March 12 softball doubleheader at Shenandoah was the school’s last athletic event before Wednesday.
“We were sitting in the locker room, and we just kind of looked at each other. We were at a loss for words,” said Garrett Lyons, a fifth-year senior outfielder who called the situation “surreal.”
Added Swiney: “At first, I thought [the pause] might just be for a couple of weeks, maybe a month. Then reality set in.
“I’ve had some emotional ends to seasons, with tournament losses. But I don’t know if I’ve ever had a tougher time processing the end of a season. It was hard to look the seniors in the eye when they wouldn’t have a chance to play. It was a lot harder than losing on the field.”
UMW’s league, known as the Capital Athletic Conference at the time and now the Coast To Coast Conference, quickly canceled the rest of the spring seasons, and eventually pulled the plug on fall and winter sports as well.
The NCAA allowed spring athletes an extra season of eligibility. Two UMW baseball seniors (Lyons and Brooke Point graduate Nick Pass) took advantage of the offer.
Lyons went home to Virginia Beach and worked out in a neighbor’s garage, lifting weights and hitting balls into a screen. Why didn’t he just move on?
“My competitiveness,” he said. “The way it was cut short last year, I had to come back. I just couldn’t hang up my cleats. There was no way I was going to go out that way.”
Teams were allowed to practice in small groups during the fall semester. But with rising infection numbers and no approved vaccine at the time, spring sports athletes were facing the very real possibility of losing a second season. But as cases dropped and vaccines became available, hope grew.
UMW is actually one of the last schools in Virginia to resume play. The Eagles’ tennis teams make their first serves on Friday. Softball and women’s lacrosse open on Saturday.
“There’s no question that we took a conservative approach in mitigating risks to the students and the community,” said UMW athletic director Patrick Catullo, who stressed the need for patience after students spent 10 weeks away from campus.
Catullo declined to report specific testing results, but said: “I’m very pleased with the compliance of the student athletes and really thankful for all the extra work put in by our staff members.”
For now, fans are not allowed onsite; they can watch live streams of contests. Coronavirus protocols remain in effect; athletes are tested weekly and again 24 hours before any competition. Baseball players won’t be required to wear masks on the field, but they’re mandatory in the dugouts. Doubleheaders will be the norm in an abbreviated season to cut down on travel risks.
It’s a new normal, in which one positive test can derail a long-awaited season. But “I’m cautiously optimistic,” Catullo said.
And even a pair of one-sided baseball losses Wednesday only slightly dampened the Eagles’ gratitude to be back.
“I’m definitely thankful for the season,” senior pitcher Daniel Osafo said. “I know that Mary Washington was pushing hard to get us back on the field, with the proper protocols and guidelines.”
Steve DeShazo is sports editor for The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star