STEVE DeSHAZO: 'Cautiously optimistic,' Mary Washington teams return to the field

“We were sitting in the locker room, and we just kind of looked at each other. We were at a loss for words,” said Garrett Lyons, a fifth-year senior outfielder who called the situation “surreal.”

Added Swiney: “At first, I thought [the pause] might just be for a couple of weeks, maybe a month. Then reality set in.

“I’ve had some emotional ends to seasons, with tournament losses. But I don’t know if I’ve ever had a tougher time processing the end of a season. It was hard to look the seniors in the eye when they wouldn’t have a chance to play. It was a lot harder than losing on the field.”

UMW’s league, known as the Capital Athletic Conference at the time and now the Coast To Coast Conference, quickly canceled the rest of the spring seasons, and eventually pulled the plug on fall and winter sports as well.

The NCAA allowed spring athletes an extra season of eligibility. Two UMW baseball seniors (Lyons and Brooke Point graduate Nick Pass) took advantage of the offer.

Lyons went home to Virginia Beach and worked out in a neighbor’s garage, lifting weights and hitting balls into a screen. Why didn’t he just move on?