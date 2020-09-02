STEVE DeSHAZO: Courtland grad Grant hopes to build on painful lessons at Virginia

Besides speed, timing and flexible hips, the best quality a good cornerback can have is a short memory. Even Deion Sanders got beaten at times, but he quickly forgot and moved on.
After the roughest night of his college career, though, Nick Grant had a lot of time to reminisce.
Clemson shredded Virginia’s secondary for 408 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 62–18 romp in last December’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Most of those totals seemed to come at the expense of Grant, a cornerback from Courtland High School who spent the night vainly chasing NFL-bound receivers and had to wait three weeks to try to redeem himself in the Orange Bowl against Florida.
“After the Clemson game, I really took that personally, because I had seen what the best had to offer,” Grant said Tuesday. “So in the Florida game, they went at me, and I was more prepared, so I made more plays against Florida versus the Clemson game.”
Grant did make the second interception of his junior season in the Orange Bowl, but the Gators still amassed 305 yards through the air in their 36–28 victory.
Those two season-ending losses left a bitter taste to an otherwise memorable fall for Grant and the Cavaliers, who went 9–5 and reached their first ACC title game. It also served as motivation amid the uncertainty as Grant prepares for the opening game of his final season Sept. 19 at Virginia Tech.
“You can’t be fire-proof unless you’re fire-tested, so it’s a matter of being in the fire, really in the action,” Grant said. “You can’t know what your weaknesses are until something is tested.
“We obviously got exposed in a couple of areas, but that just proved to us what we needed to work on—especially the deep ball. That’s one thing in the secondary we place high premium on since we go back here. Every day, no post, no fade. That’s all we talk about, every day.”
Grant certainly got tested in 2019, his first year as a college starter. Lining up as the field cornerback across from preseason All-American Bryce Hall, he was targeted often during Virginia’s first time games. He held his own as the Cavaliers got off to a 4–1 start.
After Hall went down with a season-ending ankle injury against Miami on Oct. 19, Grant actually was challenged less often, as opponents were no longer hesitant to throw to the short side of the field that Hall once patrolled.
But a combination of inexperience in the secondary and a late-season schedule that featured pass-heavy teams like Louisville and North Carolina led to some ugly statistics. After allowing no more than 234 yards through the air to any of their first eight opponents, the Cavaliers allowed over 300 in five of their last six games.
Still, the Cavaliers are hoping that those painful experience pay off this fall. Grant is one of eight returning starters on a defense that likely will have to carry the load as Virginia tries to replace its dynamic graduated quarterback, Bryce Perkins.
Defensive coordinator Nick Howell told virginiasports.com last month that Grant “had a lot of bright spots all through the season. There were some things we wished would have been better, but you can’t really replace that experience.
“Nick is very bright, and so he’s a guy that you can sit down with in the offseason and watch the film, and you can be very honest and not have to sugarcoat anything, and he can see it really clearly. I think there’s a sense of him wanting to attack what he didn’t do well last year. Nick is a confident kid. He believes in himself. That’s a good thing, and if feedback is taken the right way for him, he could have a big jump in his game. I thought he played well last year, but he could take a jump for sure.”
He’ll need to, because Grant is playing what senior safety De’Vante Cross calls “the hardest position on the team, except for quarterback. You’ve got to play in all that space. It takes a different type of character and confidence to play out there.”
Field cornerbacks are most likely to get exposed because of the amount of ground they have to cover and the dearth of teammates to back them up. Like a left tackle who gets beat by a pass rusher, when a field corner makes a mistake, you see it.
“Offenses are designed to go toward the green grasses,” Grant said, “and naturally in the field, there is the most green grass and the most responsibilities. You have the entire route tree to cover. There’s not necessarily any restrictions on what route a receiver can run. ... It’s a matter of being mentally tough, being physically tough and go out there and just ball.”
