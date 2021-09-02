STEVE DeSHAZO: Even the most genteel sports now have their feuds

We’ve become accustomed to trash talk among rivals and criticism from fans in our high-profile sports.

If you’re a Pittsburgh Steeler or Baltimore Raven, you’d better grow some thick skin on game week. Same goes for the Red Sox and Yankees, or Duke/North Carolina basketball, or back in the day, the Lakers and Celtics. Even Santa Claus was once booed at a Philadelphia Eagles game.

Lately, though, the phenomenon has spread to some of our more genteel pastimes. And early returns indicate that the participants need some work on their mind games.

We got a taste of it during the Olympics, when U.S. superstar Simone Biles drew possibly the first flak of her stellar career for her decision to withdraw from the team competition and most of the individual events.

What most of her uninformed critics didn’t know was that Biles was dealing with a family loss. And given the inherent danger in flipping and twisting at unprecedented speeds--as well as the abuse that Biles and dozens of other elite gymnasts endured over several years--we all should have given her the benefit of the doubt.

But it came soon after Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from Wimbledon for mental health reasons. And, well, haters gonna hate.