STEVE DeSHAZO: Even the most genteel sports now have their feuds

We’ve become accustomed to trash talk among rivals and criticism from fans in our high-profile sports.
If you’re a Pittsburgh Steeler or Baltimore Raven, you’d better grow some thick skin on game week. Same goes for the Red Sox and Yankees, or Duke/North Carolina basketball, or back in the day, the Lakers and Celtics. Even Santa Claus was once booed at a Philadelphia Eagles game.
Lately, though, the phenomenon has spread to some of our more genteel pastimes. And early returns indicate that the participants need some work on their mind games.
We got a taste of it during the Olympics, when U.S. superstar Simone Biles drew possibly the first flak of her stellar career for her decision to withdraw from the team competition and most of the individual events.
What most of her uninformed critics didn’t know was that Biles was dealing with a family loss. And given the inherent danger in flipping and twisting at unprecedented speeds--as well as the abuse that Biles and dozens of other elite gymnasts endured over several years--we all should have given her the benefit of the doubt.
But it came soon after Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from Wimbledon for mental health reasons. And, well, haters gonna hate.
That was far less fun, though, than a couple of country-club spats in the past week.
On the undercard are Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas at tennis’ U.S. Open. Tsitsipas, a rising young Greek star whose maturity hasn’t caught up to his talent, angered Murray by taking an extended potty break during Monday’s first-round match.
A day after losing, Murray posted a Tweet with emojis of a toilet, a rocket ship and this gem: “Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos [Tsitsipas] twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff [Bezos] to fly into space. Interesting.”
Murray isn’t the first veteran player Tsitsipas has offended, but their spat pales in comparison to the uncivil war between U.S. golf stars Brandon DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
Their feud dates back to 2019, when Koepka accused DeChambeau of slow play, and has escalated (thanks in part to social media) to threats of a fistfight.
It reached a new level in Baltimore last weekend. After losing to Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the BMW Championship, DeChambeau cursed at a fan who yelled “Good job Brooksie” within his earshot. That became the lasting image of DeChambeau for the week--not the second-round 60 he shot two days earlier.
The feckless PGA Tour, unaccustomed to such discord, announced that fans at this weekend’s Tour Championship face potential expulsion for similar breaches of decorum. (Notably, it hasn’t publicly chastised DeChambeau for his ungentlemanly reaction.)
The truth is, neither Koepka nor DeChambeau seem particularly likeable. Most observers see this as an amusing spat between two millionaires who could use a dose of humility.
You know who doesn’t, though? Steve Stricker, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain. He reportedly convinced Koepka to hold his tongue (even if fans don’t).
But Stricker have a real problem at the tournament later this month. He can’t possibly pair DeChambeau (ranked No. 7 in the world) and Koepka (No. 10) for any matches.
And even in a largely individual sport he has to be concerned that the rift might infiltrate any U.S. team chemistry. It’s also fair to wonder if DeChambeau can focus on a key putt on the 18th green if he overreacts to a fan’s zinger.
Sticker probably needs to lock the two in a room before the Ryder Cup and force them to resolve their grievances. I wouldn’t bet on it, though.
It seems that even the most cordial of sports are now subject to conflict. It reminds one of Robert Downey Jr.’s line in the semi-classic 1980s movie, “Back to School.”
“You know what you almost never see?” Downey asked rhetorically, pulling an airhorn from his jacket pocket. “Someone heckling a diver.”
These days, don’t bet against it.
