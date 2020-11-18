STEVE DeSHAZO: Ford copes with rare adversity at Penn State

“I thought that last week, Devyn and the two young backs, Keyvone and Caziah did some really good things,” Penn State head coach James Franklin told reporters at his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Obviously, Devyn is carrying much of the load, and those other young guys are giving him a blow and are doing some nice things as well. But yeah, I see Devyn growing.”

That growth includes duties that Ford didn’t always have to focus at North Stafford, where coaches began salivating about him while he was in eighth grade. He has just five receptions for 16 yards in four games and has had to learn to protect quarterbacks Will Levis and Sean Clifford.

“I feel like I’ve definitely improved on my pass blocking,” Ford said. “That’s one of the things I wanted to improve on. I think I can still do better. I definitely feel that playing running back isn’t just hitting the hole. There’s a lot of different stuff.”

It’s been an adjustment for Ford--from high school star to backup to sudden starter, and from constant praise to rampant adversity. At Seider’s advice, Ford stayed off social media the week after the opener.

Said Seider: “The same people who pat you on the back will try to tear you down the next day. ... My job is not to let him feel like he’s got to carry the whole weight.

“I’m worried a little bit. I’m trying to take the pressure off him. I feel like he feels. ‘I’ve got to carry the team,’ but you really don’t. He’s a really intelligent kid. He really cares.”