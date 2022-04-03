Summer college baseball coming to Culpeper in 2023

Local baseball fans will soon have the opportunity to watch some of the game’s rising stars play right in their own backyard.

The Valley Baseball League, a summer wood-bat collegiate league, unanimously approved a proposal to make the Culpeper Cavaliers its newest franchise during its March board meeting.

The Cavaliers will begin play in 2023, and they are slated to play their home games at Culpeper High School.

“I’m so excited to be spearheading the effort to bring Valley League baseball to Culpeper,” Cavaliers founder and president of baseball operations Troy Ralston said in a press release on March 25. “This will be great for the community and its thousands of baseball fans.”

The VBL is a member of the National Alliance of College Summer Baseball, which consists of 12 leagues sanctioned by the NCAA and Major League Baseball. Since it was founded in 1923, the VBL has produced well over 1,000 professional baseball players.

Based in the Shenandoah Valley, the VBL currently has teams in Front Royal, New Market, Purcellville, Strasburg, Winchester, Woodstock, Charlottesville, Covington, Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.

The VBL season typically begins the Friday after Memorial Day, with a 42-game regular season that runs into late July. Playoffs immediately follow, with a league champion crowned in August.

Ralston, a lifelong baseball man who currently serves as an assistant coach under Brandon Mack at Culpeper High, said the idea to start a VBL franchise in Culpeper stemmed from attending a game between Purcellville and New Market last July that Mack invited him to.

Mack is Purcellville’s head coach.

“After I went to that game, I began thinking, ‘Why not Culpeper?’” Ralston said Thursday. “Since that night, there has been a lot of thought, research, conversations and meetings to get to this point.”

Ralston’s ruminations led him to hire Mack as the Cavaliers’ first-ever general manager, which he formally announced via the team’s Twitter account on March 23.

Mack, a 2009 Eastern View High School graduate who played collegiately at Chowan (N.C.) University, has plenty of experience in the VBL--all with the Purcellville franchise. He played for the then-Luray Wranglers from 2010-12, then had his first foray into coaching with the team when it became the Charles Town (W.Va.) Wranglers in 2013. The squad relocated again in 2015, becoming the Purcellville Cannons, and Mack took over as its new head coach last season.

”This level of baseball has never been seen before in Culpeper,” Mack said Wednesday. “The Valley Baseball League is the summer home for numerous future major-leaguers. While playing in the league during my college career, I played with and against players like [Colorado Rockies pitcher] Austin Gomber, [Tampa Bay Rays pitcher] Ryan Yarbrough and [former Kansas City Royals first baseman] Ryan McBroom.

”The Culpeper community will be able to see some of the best college talent in the nation play in their own backyard,” he continued. “The high level of talent on display will bring a lot of excitement to Culpeper summers.”

Mack added that he’ll serve as Purcellville’s head coach again this summer before transitioning to Culpeper’s GM. He’ll also serve as an assistant coach for the Cavaliers.

”I’ve known Brandon for about four years. He’s an excellent coach and has a wealth of baseball knowledge,” Ralston said in a March 23 press release. Taking on General Manager duties is a good next step for him and one I’m confident he’ll excel at.”

Ralston is bringing in former UVA star Jon Benick to be the Culpeper’s head coach. In addition to playing professionally in both the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates organizations, Benick has coached collegiately in the VBL and at the Division I and III levels.

“I’m looking forward to watching and facilitating our team develop as as baseball players and human beings,” Benick said in a press release on March 21. “Playing collegiate summer baseball doesn’t last forever. I’m hopeful to help them enjoy the experience while also developing them as players.”

Ralston didn’t stop surrounding himself with experienced baseball minds after hiring Benick and Mack, though. On Wednesday, he announced Daniel Donato as his special advisor.

Donato played collegiately for Boston University before spending four seasons in the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays organizations. He is currently the head coach at Dexter Southfield, a college prep school in Brookline, Mass.

Hundreds of Donato’s former players have gone on to play at the college level, with several even going pro. He’ll be counted on to help recruit top players from across the country to Culpeper.

“Dan has an impressive baseball background, a wealth of baseball knowledge, and relationships with college baseball programs across the country,” Ralston said in Wednesday’s press release regarding Donato. “I’m pleased he’s agreed to offer his assistance, advisement, and to help build a team of elite players.”

Ralston emphasized Friday that the Cavaliers will need all the enthusiasm and elbow grease the Culpeper community can muster if summer college baseball is going to be a mainstay here.

“Our success depends in large part on support from the community,” he said. “We obviously want lots of fans to attend the games, but we also need volunteers to work at the games, sponsorships from area businesses and families to host players that come from colleges across the country.”

Ralston is also hoping to partner with Culpeper High on continued improvements to its baseball facilities that everyone would benefit from, such as a new scoreboard, expanded dugouts and additional seating.

