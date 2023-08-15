When people think of sports, football, basketball, baseball, soccer or even tennis often come to mind.

There’s another sport that has taken the world by storm over the last year: cornhole.

Cornhole is a popular game at outdoor events or tailgating parties. Over the last few years, the popular tailgating game has turned into a competitive sport both locally and nationally, including some ESPN broadcasts.

Culpeper high school senior Josh Quinn started playing for fun when he was 12, but started playing competitively last August.

“A friend of mine played at Buffalo Wild Wings in Culpeper and invited me to come play one Wednesday night,” Quinn said. “I had so much fun that I decided I wanted to start playing competitively.”

The senior says he practices every day for at least two hours and tries to enter competitions five nights a week, from the local level to the American Cornhole League World Championships last month in Rock Hill, S.C.

After placing first in his bracket and throwing no fewer than nine points per round, Quinn got promoted to the advanced level. This also allowed him to earn a sponsorship with Mid-Atlantic Cornhole.

“We now sponsor local players from all ages to be able to play around the area,” co-owner Curtis Kearns II said. “Some of the things we provide are gear to wear with our logo on it as well as give them a national spotlight on social media to broaden their fanbase and get national exposure.”

Kearns said Mid-Atlantic's social media platforms now have over 5,000 members and its company logo is present in various states.

Quinn’s mother, Brittany, said her son was ecstatic when he found out he was going to be sponsored.

“This is something he has always wanted since he started playing in the regional tournaments that they host at the Field House in Fredericksburg,” Brittany said.

Brittany also partakes in the action from time to time. While the sport is very competitive, the cornhole community is a tight bunch and considers themselves to be a family.

“Typically, I play twice a week. I never used to play, but I got tired of sitting for hours so I started playing,” she said. “I really enjoy the people who play. We have met a lot of great people who are always looking out for Josh and helping him improve his game.”

Two of those people are Culpeper junior varsity football coach Tyrone Butler and Eastern View assistant basketball coach Jerome Pollard. It was Butler's idea to start the Wednesday night Buffalo Wild Wings league in Culpeper.

“When I began playing, it required me to travel to places like Manassas, Front Royal, and Luray, as there weren’t many local events around," he said. "When I got to those places, I noticed a lot of hometown faces. That’s when the light bulb clicked and I thought I could do something like this for our community.”

He said the first few tournaments were sparsely attended, but now they pack the place on a weekly basis. Kaleb and Issac Hurt, who are nationally ranked players, attend the tournament every week.

Both Butler and Pollard turned to cornhole when they realized they could no longer play the sports they grew up playing, football and basketball.

“I can’t play basketball anymore, so I had to find a sport I enjoyed,” Pollard said. “I play anywhere between 4-6 days a week. I really enjoy the family atmosphere and all the new friends I’ve made.”

Pollard admits when he first started he wasn’t very good.

“I used to practice daily, but now I just go to blind draws,” Pollard said. “Cornhole has grown tremendously just over the last couple of years. It’s a game where everyone can play, no matter how young or how old.”

If you'd like to give the sport a try, you can sign up at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at Buffalo Wild Wings in Culpeper.