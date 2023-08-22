Eric Sherry knew he wasn’t quite ready to hang up the whistle after years of coaching at Charlottesville High School. When the head football coach position opened at Culpeper, and after talking with some of his friends, Sherry knew this was the job he wanted to pursue.

“I thought this was a great opportunity,” he said. “We did have some good success at Charlottesville, but the last few years we were really struggling to get kids to play football. I had thought about taking a year off, but when the Culpeper job became available I knew this was something I wanted.”

With a new head coach at the realm, the Culpeper football team will have a whole new look this season.

Sherry plans to run a different style offense than most teams — a flexbone triple-option.

“We’re going to do something around here that a lot of teams don’t do,” he stated. “We’re under center. We aren’t in shotgun, so that is taking time because kids just don’t do it anymore.”

Having such a young team, the new head coach will have a lot of learning curves and adjustments to make throughout the season. Even with the inexperience on the squad, Sherry is excited to get the season started.

“The number of kids that were interested in football when I got here made me very happy,” he said. “That’s a huge thing. I think parents are starting to see the value of discipline, toughness and hard work, because I think that is very healthy for the kids.”

Like most teams, the Blue Devils have set team goals for this season.

“Our team goals are to beat the team down the street, win the district and make it to the playoffs and have fun,” Sherry said. “If I look at it more from a more transparent standpoint, I want these kids to have fun and just enjoy playing football.”

Culpeper County High School

Head coach: Eric Sherry (First year)

Last season: 3–8

KEY LOSSES

AJ Marshall, WR/DB: The honorable mention all-region 3B wideout led the Blue Devils in receiving last season as he hauled in 25 catches for 439 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, he recorded 33 total tackles and three interceptions.

Cole Plaster, WR/DB: The speedy receiver had 305 receiving yards and two touchdowns while also leading Culpeper with four interceptions last season. Plaster was named second-team all-region defensive back.

Bennett Sutherland, QB: Sutherland, the veteran quarterback, was a starter for the Blue Devils for the last three seasons. Last season, he threw for 793 yards and seven touchdowns. The senior opted not to play football for his final year.

Larry Williams, OL/DE: The all-region second-team DE was a force on the defensive side of the ball as he recorded 70 tackles and a fumble recovery for Culpeper last year.

Devon Polleri, RB/LB: Polleri was the “do it all” player for the Blue Devils last season as he earned the first-team all-region linebacker and second-team offensive all-purpose awards. He led Culpeper in rushing with 118 carries for 673 yards and eight touchdowns. The Swiss Army knife also caught six passes for 57 yards and led defensively with 86 total tackles.

KEY RETURNERS

Jakari Edwards, RB/DB: Edwards is the most established varsity player for the Blue Devils. The senior had 83 carries for 318 yards and two touchdowns last season. He was also third in tackles with 46 while also adding an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. “Jakari is a very talented kid,” Sherry said. “He’s a skilled player.”

Je’Quarius Williams, RB/LB: The sophomore will be called upon to play a bigger role this season. Last year, Williams had 98 yards rushing and 32 total tackles.

Griffin Tanner, RB/LB: Tanner is a three-sport athlete for Culpeper. The Blue Devils’ defensive captain for this year will probably be Tanner, according to Sherry. Last season he finished with 31 tackles.

NEWCOMERS

Riley Vinyard, FB/LB: Vinyard was a standout on the JV squad last season. The coaches said he has been a great leader and is willing to play whatever position is needed to help the team.

Dalton Butler, WR/DB: Butler is another athlete that will make an impact for the Blue Devils this season. Sherry has been impressed with Butler’s work ethic over the summer.

“Dalton is a great kid,” Sherry said. “He worked with his dad over the summer, but even after long days, he made sure to not miss a day in the weight room. Those are the types of kids that really help to build the program.”

Jeremiah Johnson, QB: Johnson will be one of the three quarterbacks that will be used in Sherry’s flex-bone triple-option offense. Riley Lentz and Caleb Green will also see time at the quarterback position.

“They are all talented kids and they are all helping each other. That to me is a big deal,” Sherry said. “Anyone of those kids could start at quarterback for us and that’s a good feeling. The other two that don’t start will definitely be on the field somewhere else because they are just that talented.”

Cody Lewis, OL/DL: Lewis will be a leader on the line for Culpeper this season. Sherry said Lewis led the Blue Devils in the weight room over the summer in overall strength.

“A lot of these kids are very reliable and will be huge playmakers for us,” Sherry said.

Blue Devils schedule

Aug. 25: vs. Eastern View, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31: vs. Orange, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8: vs. Fauquier, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: at Liberty (Bealeton), 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: at Courtland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: at Caroline, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: vs King George, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13: at Chancellor, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27: vs James Monroe, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3: at Spotsylvania, 7 p.m.