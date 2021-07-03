Culpeper's Post 330 defeated by Warrenton Post 72 in American Legion baseball face-off

Warrenton American Legion Post 72 baseball team continued its winning streak Tuesday evening with a victory against Culpeper Post 330. Culpeper’s record going into the game was 0-3.

Post 72, based in Fauquier County, had a 4-0 record going into Tuesday night’s game, resulting in a 15-3 victory over Post 330 in seven innings at Fauquier High School in Warrenton.

Post 330 hosted the game at Fauquier High’s baseball diamond. The field is the only one with lights for night games.

Patrick Stead, head coach of Post 330, said that the team’s only obstacle was errors.

“We just have to stop picking up these errors and start catching that ball, getting it where it needs to go,” Stead said.

Post 330 was the younger of the two teams, with boys ages 15 to 19 competing on the team, compared with post 72’s 16-to-19 age bracket.

About the age difference between the teams, Stead said, “I don’t think it matters. We have a lot of juniors on the team but even the seniors—they’re still learning.”

Both teams were even at the bottom of the second inning, but Warrenton quickly pulled ahead at the top of the fourth inning with two runs, and held the lead.