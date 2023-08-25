High school football season officially kicked off Wednesday evening as the Eastern View Cyclones Junior Varsity football team hosted the Culpeper Blue Devils. The Cyclones (1-0) earned a 21-8 victory over the Blue Devils (0-1) in the first game of the season.

Sophomore running back, Devon White, got Eastern View on the board first after a 6-yard touchdown run.

After taking a 7-0 lead into the half, freshman Makai Williams made his presence felt and helped to give the Cyclones a cushion to seal the game, scoring the next two touchdowns. With less than two minutes into the third quarter, freshman quarterback Isaiah Fox hit Williams in stride for a 59 yard touchdown score. A few plays later, Williams found the end zone again after housing an 82 yard punt return.

Culpeper refused to be shutout as freshman running back, Caleb Jenkins got the Blue Devils on the board after scoring a touchdown run with under a minute remaining in the game.

Coming up next, Culpeper will travel to Orange County on Wednesday while Eastern View heads to Westmoreland. Game times are at 6 p.m.