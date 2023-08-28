Although the weather held off Friday night, Eastern View brought their own storm to Broman field as the Cyclones (1–0) defeated the Culpeper Blue Devils (0–1) 49–7 in the season opener, winning their 16th straight Cannonball Classic title.

“It feels great to keep the Cannonball trophy in the building,” Eastern View head coach Brian Lowery said. “There’s always a sense of pride when we get to bring it back to the school and make sure it stays home.”

Culpeper temporarily slowed the Cyclones down on the first drive of the game by forcing a turnover but were not able to capitalize.

After that, it was full steam ahead for Eastern View as they scored all 49 points in the first half and forced six turnovers defensively.

Jahiem Frye got the Cyclones on the board first, with a 15-yard run followed by a 10-yard touchdown run. Shortly after, the pass game opened up and sophomore quarterback AP Hull connected with Trevon Brock for a 19-yard touchdown followed by a William Butler 28-yard score.

“Trevon and Will are weapons. Tre is 6=2 and Will is a legitimate 6–5. It’s tough to match up against both of those guys,” Lowery said. “We have a lot of weapons and if you’re going to shift coverage one way or stack the front another, then we’re going to find your weakness.”

Hull went 10 of 15 for 178 yards and three touchdowns while also adding a 10-yard score of his own.

Jayden Williams led the run game for the Cyclones as he finished with 106 yards and a 20-yard score.

The outcome didn’t go the way Culpeper head coach Eric Sherry had hoped, but he knows his young team has a lot of growing to do.

“The kids showed some resolve. We will get better,” Sherry said. “We played a talented, disciplined team. We can learn from that.”

One of the bright spots Sherry saw Friday night was his special teams play.

Kalib Murray returned the opening kickoff in the second half taking it 90 yards to get the Blue Devils on the board.

What’s even more impressive is this is Murray’s first year ever playing football. The junior excels on the track for Culpeper and decided he wanted to give football a try.

“I just wanted a new experience sports wise,” Murray said. “It felt good to score and celebrate with my team.”

Murray’s track coach, Mark Dennis, is also helping to assist the Blue Devils on the football field this season.

“I think the more he plays and gets confident, the more you will see what he can do,” Dennis said. “As soon as he hit the sideline I knew he was gone and I think he knew that also.”

Sherry was also pleased with the support he saw from the Culpeper fans.

“The student body, alumni and administration were fantastic,” he said. “That kind of support pays off in the long run.”

COMING UP

Both teams will play Thursday at 7 p.m. as Culpeper hosts Orange and Eastern View will host Westmoreland in their home opener.

Eastern View 20 29 0 0 — 49

Culpeper 0 0 7 0 — 7

First Quarter

EV—Jaheim Frye 15 run (Braden Capellini kick)

EV—Frye 10 run (kick failed)

EV—Trevon Brock 19 pass from Aaron Hull (Capellini kick)

Second Quarter

EV—William Butler 28 pass from Hull (Capellini kick)

EV—Jayden Williams 29 run (two-point conversion)

EV—Hull 10 run (Capellini kick)

EV—Brock 34 pass from Hull (Capellini kick)

Third Quarter

Cu—60-yard kickoff return (kick good).

TEAM STATISTICS

EV Cu

First downs 18 6

Rushes-yards 25-191 38-77

Passing yards 191 20

Comp-Att-Int 11-19-0 1-6-2

Punts-Avg. n/a n/a

Fumbles lost 2 4

Penalties-yards 1-5 4-27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Eastern View—Jayden Willliams 12-106, 1 TD; Jaheim Frye 12-36, 2 TDs; E. Holmes 4-31; Aaron Hull 2-21, 1 TD; Devon White 2-1; Curtis Young 1-0; I. Fox 1-(minus 4).

Passing: Eastern View—Hull 10-15-0, 173 yards, 3 TDs; Fox 1-3-0, 13 yards; Brett Clatterbaugh 0-1-0.

Receiving: Eastern View—William Butler 3-67, 1 TD; Trevon Brock 4-56, 2 TDs; Clatterbaugh 2-37; Da’trez Gahagan 1-18; Cam Roy 1-3.