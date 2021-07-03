Everything is going swimmingly: Barracudas Swim Team faces the Greene Hills Gators

It’s a fish… It’s a dolphin… It’s the Culpeper Barracudas Swim Team.
Forty-three swimmers gathered Wednesday under the hot sun on the last day of June at Culpeper Country Club for their third swim meet of the season.
The age 11-and-up Barracudas faced off against the Greene Hills Gators. This will be the first of two meets for the teams. In the second meet, the 10-and-under Barracudas and Gators will compete at the Greene Hills Country Club in Stanardsville, Greene County.
Establishing separate meets for the two age groups is one of the big changes that has happened this season as a result of the pandemic.
Barracudas’ head coach Sarah Mahoney said the splitting up of the age groups comes has both pros and cons.
She says this split only allows three meets per age group compared to the six they would get in a normal season, so the swimmers do not get as many opportunities to compete. Mahoney also said she misses the team spirit of having the full team being able to compete in each meet.
On the more positive side, this set-up makes swim meets shorter and less crowded, helping with COVID mitigation.
Mahoney said another big change this season is that meets are not being scored. Despite this, the Barracudas team still made a big splash, with many swimmers dropping time in their events.
“Our kids swam well, with lots of time improvements,” the coach said. “It’s outstanding to see all our young athletes compete and give their best effort. I love coaching and then watching new swimmers, who have never participated in a swim meet before, try new things and be successful.”
Even though this season’s meets look different than they normally have in years past it is still a huge improvement from where the team was last summer, Mahoney said.
Alana Durica, a rising junior at Eastern View High School, said one of things she missed most during last year’s season was one of the team’s traditions—doughnuts after Friday morning practices.
“I don’t even like doughnuts, but the feeling of being rewarded after a hard workout always made me happy,” Durica said.
Durica is glad that the swim season is starting to get back to normal. In her high school swim season this past winter, during a time when Virginian COVID cases were on the rise, Durica said the regulations they had to follow made her winter swim season miserable.
She added that it’s refreshing, now, to be able to come back and swim, while still taking precautions against COVID. Overall, the swimmer feels she’s in a much better place.
And the Barracudas swim season is far from over.
Caylie Harpine, one of the team’s assistant coaches, said she is hopeful for the rest of the season.
“As the season progresses I’m looking forward to seeing all of the swimmers get better and improve their times,” Harpine said. “Swimming is the type of sport where you’re not only competing against others but against yourself.”
Jeff Nicol, a 2021 graduate of Culpeper County High School, is a summer intern with the Culpeper Star-Exponent. He plans to attend Southern Utah University in the fall.