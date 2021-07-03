Everything is going swimmingly: Barracudas Swim Team faces the Greene Hills Gators

It’s a fish… It’s a dolphin… It’s the Culpeper Barracudas Swim Team.

Forty-three swimmers gathered Wednesday under the hot sun on the last day of June at Culpeper Country Club for their third swim meet of the season.

The age 11-and-up Barracudas faced off against the Greene Hills Gators. This will be the first of two meets for the teams. In the second meet, the 10-and-under Barracudas and Gators will compete at the Greene Hills Country Club in Stanardsville, Greene County.

Establishing separate meets for the two age groups is one of the big changes that has happened this season as a result of the pandemic.

Barracudas’ head coach Sarah Mahoney said the splitting up of the age groups comes has both pros and cons.

She says this split only allows three meets per age group compared to the six they would get in a normal season, so the swimmers do not get as many opportunities to compete. Mahoney also said she misses the team spirit of having the full team being able to compete in each meet.

On the more positive side, this set-up makes swim meets shorter and less crowded, helping with COVID mitigation.