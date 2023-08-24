When it comes to football, the one thing you can’t teach is experience. Luckily, for Eastern View head coach Brian Lowery and his Cyclone football team, experience is abundant this season.

“You can’t replace experience,” Lowery said. “Knowing what it takes to win in big games only comes from being in big games.”

Two of the leaders for the Cyclones this season are co-captains Brett Clatterbaugh and Jayden Williams.

Clatterbaugh is the third-ranked inside linebacker in his class, according to ESPN, and holds multiple offers from Power 5 schools.

“For me personally, [Clatterbaugh] is the best player I’ve ever seen in high school,” Lowery said. “He works really hard, he’s very athletic and it also comes down to genetics. What else is special is how humble he is because he doesn’t like to talk about recruiting.”

Williams will look to lead the run game for Eastern View. He and Jahiem Frye will give the Cyclones a 1-2 punch in the backfield.

“[Williams] will be our workhorse at running back, but as a leader, he is the kind of kid that can connect with anyone on the team,” Lowery said. “That will be huge for us because so much of high school football isn’t just about athleticism, but also chemistry and teamwork.”

Lowery believes the leadership that Clatterbaugh and Williams bring can be just as big as from a coach because the ownership of effort and discipline by players show that they care.

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Trevon Brock is another veteran returner who should help the Cyclones on both sides of the ball. Brock led the team in receiving yards last year and recorded six interceptions on defense.

“He has really stepped up his intensity, focus and discipline so far this season,” Lowery said. “He is definitely the leader of the receiving group and has taken that upon himself without us asking him to do so. I think [Brock] will be a phenomenal leader for us both offensively and defensively.”

Lowery has seen a big improvement in Da’Trez Gahagan, a junior who saw time at defensive end last season.

“He has grown as a player, but the biggest thing is he’s grown as a young man,” Lowery said. “He’s taking responsibility for himself, he’s working hard, and he’s taking coaching. His athletic ability will always be there, but those examples of growth will stick with him for life and I can’t say how proud I am of him.”

One change for this season, however, will be at quarterback, where sophomore AP Hull will be taking the snaps. Although he’s young, Hull is more than capable of leading the offense.

As a freshman last year, Hull was called upon in a Region 4B playoff game against Hanover after D’Myo Hunter went out with an injury. He made the most of his opportunity, throwing two touchdown passes and almost helping the Cyclones complete a comeback.

“AP stepping in at halftime in a big game was huge for him. He could have shrunk, but he didn’t,” Lowery said. “I think he proved to us and also himself that he can do this. Any time he’s struggled this off-season, he’s been able to go back and remember he can play at a high level.”

Some of the goals the Cyclones have this season are to win the Battlefield district and to host a playoff game.

“Our theme for the year is the next step,” Lowery said. “Each year we have taken a step and now we know we can make it to the playoffs, so the goal is to host a playoff game. We want to show that not only can we play with anybody, but we can beat anybody. We don’t want to just say that, but we want to be able to show that we can.”

Eastern View High School

Head coach: Brian Lowery (13-8)

Last season: 8-3

KEY LOSSES

Brayden Walker, OL/DL: Walker is now playing D1 football at Elon University after being a four-year starter for the Cyclones. Last season, Walker earned second-team all-state at center. Defensively, he was second on the team in tackles with 66 total tackles.

KEY RETURNERS

Brett Clatterbaugh, TE/LB: The two-time all-state linebacker, who holds multiple offers from power five schools is back as the Cyclones leader. Clatterbaugh led the defense with 128 total tackles last season. Offensively, he had 362 receiving yards and four touchdowns while adding 54 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

ADDITIONS

Amaree Robinson, WR/DB: Robinson transferred to the Blue Ridge School at the start of the football season last year. He is now back for his second stint with the Cyclones. He earned first-team all-conference defensive back honors for the Barons last season. Robinson will add depth to the DB and WR positions for the Cyclones.

Robinson transferred to the Blue Ridge School at the start of the football season last year. He is now back for his second stint with the Cyclones. He earned first-team all-conference defensive back honors for the Barons last season. Robinson will add depth to the DB and WR positions for the Cyclones. AP Hull, QB: The six-foot-215 lbs. sophomore will take over for Hunter at quarterback. Hull gave the Cyclones a spark in the second half of the Region 4b playoff game throwing two touchdowns against Hanover last season after Hunter went down with an injury. Lowery says Hull isn’t your average sophomore. “He shows a lot of maturity playing the quarterback position,” Lowery said. “He’s not your normal sophomore and I don’t just mean that physically. His mental understanding of the game is just not your normal sophomore.”

Cyclones Schedule

Aug. 25: at. Culpeper, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31: vs. Westmoreland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: at Brooke Point, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: vs. Caroline, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: vs. North Stafford, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: vs. James Monroe, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13: at Spotsylvania, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: vs. King George, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27: at Chancellor, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3: at Courtland, 7 p.m.