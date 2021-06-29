FredNats focus: For a handful of MLB hopefuls, it's in the blood

“You can’t help but fall in love with the game,” Jake Boone said. “Just being brought up in that atmosphere, around the game, you really can’t help it. That’s how I fell into this.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Over Father’s Day weekend, Travis Driskill finally had the chance to witness Tanner pitch for the FredNats. From his seat along the third-base line, the elder Driskill dialed in a poker face as Tanner jogged in from the bullpen with Fredericksburg trailing the Lynchburg Hillcats, 4-1.

As Tanner settled in, recording 1.2 scoreless innings of relief, Travis realized that he hadn’t just passed down his genes (and an uncannily similarly three-quarter arm angle) but also a lifelong education in the game. He believes the Nationals are wise to consider a player’s background when the draft rolls around.

“I think it can speed up the learning curve for that guy,” said the elder Driskill, who started 19 games for the Baltimore Orioles in 2002. “They’ve been so exposed to it. Obviously they were still small, but they picked it up and they’ll remember it.”