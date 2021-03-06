 Skip to main content
Golf roundup: Westwood has career-low at Bay Hill and takes 1-shot lead
Bay Hill Golf (copy)

Lee Westwood was solid on the fairways but even better on the greens at Bay Hill on Saturday.

 John Raoux / THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ORLANDO, Fla.—Lee Westwood made a pair of 30-foot putts over the final three holes Saturday, one for eagle and the other a closing birdie, for a 7-under 65 that gave England’s ageless wonder a one-shot lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He is at 1-under 205.

Westwood turns 48 next month and is feeling younger by the years, coming off a third European Tour title and still easily among the top 50 in the world.

Now he goes up against U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, whose 68 included a birdie on the par-5 sixth hole in which he cut off so much of the water he had only 70 yards for his second shot on the 531-yard hole.

Corey Conners of Canada, who started with a one-shot lead, could only manage a 71 on a cool, breezy day at Bay Hill with only a few drops of rain. He also was one shot behind.

Jordan Spieth shot a 68 and was two shots behind, along with former PGA champion Keegan Bradley, who had the low score of the week at 64.

Jazz Janewattananond shot a 69, leaving him four shots behind in a group that included Rory McIlroy, who bogeyed the last for a 72.

LPGA TOUR

Drive On Championship

OCALA, Fla.—Jennifer Kupcho made a 12-foot eagle putt on the final hole to cut Austin Ernst’s lead to a stroke.

Kupcho shot a 2-under 70 at rainy Golden Ocala, setting up the eagle with a fairway wood from 215 yards that just cleared the rocks and water fronting the green on the par-5 18th.

Ernst parred the last six holes in a 69. She was at 13-under 203.

Albane Valenzuela (66), Patty Tavatanakit (69) and Jenny Coleman (70) were tied for third at 7 under.

