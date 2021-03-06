Heels' trio net 18 each in win over Devils

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.—Armando Bacot, Kerwin Walton and Caleb Love scored 18 points apiece and North Carolina never trailed it its 91–73 win over Duke on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Garrison Brooks added 14 points for the Tar Heels (16–9, 10–6 ACC), who will be the No. 6 seed and earned a first-round bye in next week’s conference tournament. Duke (11–11, 9–9), a 10th seed, plays No. 15 seed Boston College in Tuesday’s first round.

Mark Williams led Duke with 18 points while DJ Steward added 16 and Matthew Hurt 14.