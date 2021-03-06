High school football: Nutter, Campbell lead King George over James Monroe

Teams taking the King George Foxes lightly are doing so at their own peril. That’s the message the Foxes have sent their Battlefield District brethren following Saturday’s thrilling 24–21 overtime victory over James Monroe at Maury Stadium.
“We can do this. We are a team that should be respected,” said veteran quarterback Charles Nutter, who passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns and lent the Foxes diversity with his 49 yards gained on 14 carries. “That is our thing since I’ve come here [previously attending Brooke Point].’’
Nutter indicated this is the most together team he has ever been associated with and said the Foxes (2–0) feel good about their chances of winning at Eastern View next Friday.
“I have played 7-on-7 personally with those guys [in the Culpeper passing league],” he said. “So I know a lot of their strengths and weaknesses.”
Like their opening game against Chancellor, Foxes coach Vern Lunsford expected a tough battle from the feisty Yellow Jackets (0–2) and that is what happened. Star quarterback Aiden Ryan burst through the line for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, then rallied JM from 21–7 deficit to force overtime, only to lose on Javon Campbell’s end zone interception.
“Our guys fought hard. It was a tough game,” Lunsford admitted. “[We] knew we had to pressure him [Ryan] and contain him a little bit. We were fortunate to make some plays on offense. We made the plays we had to in the end.”
Campbell was the star performer for the Foxes. Besides his critical interception, the 6-foot-2 senior caught seven of Nutters’ passes for 155 yards, including a 63-yard bomb for the Foxes’ final TD. Campbell, who hopes to attend Fork Union Prep in the fall, nearly had another touchdown in OT, but the Jackets’ Devon Parker gave tight coverage and Nutters’ pass was slightly off the mark. The Foxes were forced to settle for Andrew Dale’s game-winning field goal from 21 yards out on fourth down.
“It was a game-changer,” Campbell said of his scoring play. “Everyone on the sideline was hyped, jumping up and down. I think that is when we kicked it in ... We’re like a brotherhood. Everybody gets along; everybody protects everybody else.”
Chris Cox also had his moments to shine, catching three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown and contributing an interception on defense. Teammate Kyle Reviello stood out at middle linebacker.
Ryan was an unstoppable force at times, rushing for a game-high 158 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. One one play, he made a nifty fake handoff to Deonte Curry to the left, then found tight end Christian Hamm all alone in the right corner of the end zone, cutting JM’s lead to 21–13 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets’ Gregory Williams recovered after a devastating near-miss when he dropped a potential TD scoring pass on the goal line in the third quarter. The senior shook the play off though, catching a fourth-quarter, 20-yard pass from Ryan that set up the tying score, then forced overtime with his pass interception late in the contest.
“I was happy we showed some fight,” said first-year coach George Coghill, whose Jackets visit Spotsylvania next Friday. “I think we got better from last week to this week. That’s what I’m looking for—progression, us getting better each and every time we take the field.”
The former star athlete at JM, Wake Forest and for the Denver Broncos said it never crossed his mind to attempt forcing a second overtime with a field goal of his own.
“Our special teams have to get better,” said Coghill, noting the Jackets have misfired on three point-after attempts already this season.
About his team’s second-half comeback, Coghill said: “We had some blown assignments early, but we doubled down. We slowed them down a lot in the second half.”