It took Danny Tryon less than one full year as an assistant athletic director at Thomas Edison High School in Alexandria to gain the necessary skills to move up in his profession.
Tryon departed Brooke Point in 2019 after three seasons as its boys basketball coach. He joined Edison’s staff, but his only season there was halted by the coronavirus pandemic in March.
Still, Tryon gained enough experience to be hired as the new athletic director at Riverbend. Tryon, a 2000 Brooke Point graduate, replaces Tim Stimmell, who resigned last month to go full-time into ministry.
Tryon is the just the third AD in the history of Riverbend, which opened in 2004.
“At Edison I was full-time in the office,” Tryon said. “There was no teaching. It was full-time athletic duties. I really got to see all the behind-the-scenes work that goes into it. I really got my hands on a lot of things up there.”
Tryon’s reward: he cuts his commute significantly. He was traveling 40 miles through Northern Virginia traffic to get to Edison from his southern Stafford home. He lives only eight miles from Riverbend.
Tryon said when he learned of the Bears’ vacancy, he immediately began researching the school. He was familiar with some aspects of Riverbend because the Bears are in the Commonwealth District with Brooke Point. Tryon also faced the Bears when he coached Stafford from 2011-16.
“It was always a tough place to coach at and a tough place to win,” Tryon said. “I always seemed to have a hard time at Riverbend. It’s definitely going to be cool and I’m looking forward to working with these guys.”
Tryon went 36-34 in three seasons as Brooke Point’s head coach. He guided the Black-Hawks to a 19-8 record in 2017-18, including a trip to the Region 5D semifinals. In his final season at Stafford before returning to his alma mater, he led the Indians to a 16-5 mark.
Tryon said he’s looking forward to meeting and greeting Riverbend’s coaches and athletes but that’s on hold right now because of the pandemic.
“Ideally I’d be able to hit the ground running, watching practice, getting ready for games and talking to coaches and getting to know the students,” Tryon said. “Not being able to do that is definitely challenging. With the way everything is going on and changing by the day and by the hour it’s hard to get a good grip.”
Foxes switch it up
King George is reshuffling its basketball programs with the hope of gaining stability.
Girls basketball coach Neil Lyburn is moving to the boys side. Lyburn’s assistant coach Greg Ellis is taking over the girls program.
Lyburn becomes the boys fifth head coach in the past six years. He replaces Antron Yates whose contract was not renewed after two seasons.
Lyburn hopes he can guide the boys to similar heights as the girls. King George’s girls have gone 79-19 the past four years.
King George athletic director Alex Fisher is hopeful Lyburn’s success translates to the struggling boys program. King George’s boys have won just 12 games in the last three seasons, including a 1-21 mark in 2019-20. A win over Spotsylvania to end last season snapped a 25-game losing streak.
“One of the things that made me nervous about asking him was putting him in a spot to have to leave the girls program that he’s made so strong and competitive,” Fisher said. “But the same thing he’s done with the girls, I knew that’s what the boys needed.”
The girls will turn to Ellis who has been an assistant under Lyburn during their successful run. Ellis has two daughters—Aiyana and Briana Ellis—that are still in the program. Their oldest sister, Halia Ellis, was a first-team all-Region 4B point guard in 2018 before she moved on to Division II University of District Columbia.
Lyburn said he would’ve declined the move if the girls weren’t left in capable hands.
“He has great knowledge of the game,” Lyburn said of Ellis. “We’ve worked well together. I used him and my other assistant coaches when it came to a defensive wrinkle or an offensive set.”
Aguolu picks Hollins
Recent King George graduate Oma Aguolu has decided to continue her basketball career at Division III Hollins College in Roanoke.
Lyburn said academics were the deciding factor for Aguolu who was receiving interest from Division II programs. She plans to major in pre-med.
Aguolu is a three-time first-team All-Area performer. She was the Battlefield District player of the year last season after leading the Foxes with 17.1 points per game.
