2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Blue Devils' Terrell ready to carry the load

The muscular 5-foot-11, 200-pounder has seen his hard work pay off. He was recently clocked at a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash, while also posting a 450-pound deadlift, 405-pound squat and 255-pound bench press.

Terrell’s busy summer has also included trips to camps at UVA, Virginia Tech, JMU, Richmond and Marshall.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve talked to a number of coaches and had them review my film,” he said. “My ultimate goal is to earn a scholarship to play at the collegiate level.”

Ford thinks that goal is more than attainable for the rising junior ball carrier.

“He can run between the tackles and pick up the tough yards, but he’s also proven that he can hit the home run as well,” said Ford, referencing runs of 46 and 43 yards that Terrell ripped off against Handley as examples. “And he wants to be a complete back. He has the desire and focus to keep getting better.”

The Blue Devils are set to return home to the Battlefield District this year after nearly a decade, and that’s something else that Terrell is focused on.