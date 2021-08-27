2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Composite schedule

The high school football season kicks off tonight. Here is the composite schedule of games featuring area teams this fall.
(Kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted)
Friday, Aug. 27
Eastern View at Culpeper County
Fauquier at Independence
Heritage (Loudoun County) at Kettle Run
Brentsville District at Liberty (Bealeton)
Courtland at Orange County
Thursday, Sept. 2
Liberty (Bealeton) at Eastern View
Friday, Sept. 3
Orange County at Culpeper County, 7:30
Brentsville District at Fauquier
Meridian at Kettle Run
Central (Woodstock) at Madison County
Rappahannock County at Maryland School for the Deaf
Friday, Sept. 10
Fauquier at Culpeper County
Stafford at Eastern View
Kettle Run at Brentsville District
Mountain View (Stafford) at Liberty (Bealeton)
Meridian at Madison County
Orange County at Charlottesville
Rappahannock County at Northumberland
Friday, Sept. 17
Culpeper County at Liberty (Bealeton)
Eastern View at Brooke Point
Fauquier at Warren County
Kettle Run at Riverside
Madison County at William Monroe
Orange County at Harrisonburg
Virginia Beach Breakers at Rappahannock County
Friday, Sept. 24
Caroline at Culpeper County
Chancellor at Eastern View
Handley at Fauquier
James Wood at Kettle Run
Madison County at Page County
Saturday, Sept. 25
Rappahannock County at Northern Virginia HomeSchool, 2
Friday, Oct. 1
Culpeper County at King George
Eastern View at Caroline
Fauquier at Millbrook
Kettle Run at Liberty (Bealeton)
Madison County at Parry McCluer
Albemarle at Orange County
Rappahannock County at King & Queen Central
Friday, Oct. 8
Culpeper County at Spotsylvania
James Monroe at Eastern View
Fauquier at Kettle Run
Liberty (Bealeton) at Sherando
Madison County at Clarke County
Orange County at Louisa County, 7:30
Isle of Wight Academy at Rappahannock County
Friday, Oct. 15
Culpeper County at James Monroe
Eastern View at Spotsylvania
Kettle Run at Millbrook
Liberty (Bealeton) at James Wood
Strasburg at Madison County
Fluvanna County at Orange County
Rappahannock County at Fuqua School
Friday, Oct. 22
Courtland at Culpeper County
King George at Eastern View
Fauquier at James Wood
Handley at Kettle Run
Millbrook at Liberty (Bealeton)
Mountain View (Quicksburg) at Madison County
Orange County at Monticello
Rappahannock County at Thomas Jefferson (Alexandria)
Friday, Oct. 29
Culpeper County at Chancellor
Eastern View at Courtland
Sherando at Fauquier
Madison County at East Rockingham
Goochland at Orange County
Bland County at Rappahannock County
Saturday, Oct. 30
Liberty (Bealeton) at Handley, 1
Friday, Nov. 5
Fauquier at Liberty (Bealeton)
Kettle Run at Sherando
Luray at Madison County
Western Albemarle at Orange County
