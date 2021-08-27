 Skip to main content
2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Composite schedule
The high school football season kicks off tonight.  Here is the composite schedule of games featuring area teams this fall.

(Kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Friday, Aug. 27

Eastern View at Culpeper County

Fauquier at Independence

Heritage (Loudoun County) at Kettle Run

Brentsville District at Liberty (Bealeton)

Courtland at Orange County

Thursday, Sept. 2

Liberty (Bealeton) at Eastern View

Friday, Sept. 3

Orange County at Culpeper County, 7:30

Brentsville District at Fauquier

Meridian at Kettle Run

Central (Woodstock) at Madison County

Rappahannock County at Maryland School for the Deaf

Friday, Sept. 10

Fauquier at Culpeper County

Stafford at Eastern View

Kettle Run at Brentsville District

Mountain View (Stafford) at Liberty (Bealeton)

Meridian at Madison County

Orange County at Charlottesville

Rappahannock County at Northumberland

Friday, Sept. 17

Culpeper County at Liberty (Bealeton)

Eastern View at Brooke Point

Fauquier at Warren County

Kettle Run at Riverside

Madison County at William Monroe

Orange County at Harrisonburg

Virginia Beach Breakers at Rappahannock County

Friday, Sept. 24

Caroline at Culpeper County

Chancellor at Eastern View

Handley at Fauquier

James Wood at Kettle Run

Madison County at Page County

Saturday, Sept. 25

Rappahannock County at Northern Virginia HomeSchool, 2

Friday, Oct. 1

Culpeper County at King George

Eastern View at Caroline

Fauquier at Millbrook

Kettle Run at Liberty (Bealeton)

Madison County at Parry McCluer

Albemarle at Orange County

Rappahannock County at King & Queen Central

Friday, Oct. 8

Culpeper County at Spotsylvania

James Monroe at Eastern View

Fauquier at Kettle Run

Liberty (Bealeton) at Sherando

Madison County at Clarke County

Orange County at Louisa County, 7:30

Isle of Wight Academy at Rappahannock County

Friday, Oct. 15

Culpeper County at James Monroe

Eastern View at Spotsylvania

Kettle Run at Millbrook

Liberty (Bealeton) at James Wood

Strasburg at Madison County

Fluvanna County at Orange County

Rappahannock County at Fuqua School

Friday, Oct. 22

Courtland at Culpeper County

King George at Eastern View

Fauquier at James Wood

Handley at Kettle Run

Millbrook at Liberty (Bealeton)

Mountain View (Quicksburg) at Madison County

Orange County at Monticello

Rappahannock County at Thomas Jefferson (Alexandria)

Friday, Oct. 29

Culpeper County at Chancellor

Eastern View at Courtland

Sherando at Fauquier

Madison County at East Rockingham

Goochland at Orange County

Bland County at Rappahannock County

Saturday, Oct. 30

Liberty (Bealeton) at Handley, 1

Friday, Nov. 5

Fauquier at Liberty (Bealeton)

Kettle Run at Sherando

Luray at Madison County

Western Albemarle at Orange County

Culpeper Star-Exponent football previews

Monday: Orange County

2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Orange County
2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Dynamic Poirier hopes versatility earns him a shot at the next level

Tuesday: Madison County

2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Madison County
2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Madison County's Helmick determined to restore alma mater to its former glory

Wednesday: Eastern View

2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Eastern View
2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Cyclones turn to 'football nerd' Lowery to get them up to speed

Thursday: Culpeper County

2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Culpeper County
2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Blue Devils' Terrell ready to carry the load

Friday: Other area schools and games to watch

2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Other area schools
2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Games to watch

