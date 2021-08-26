2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Culpeper County

JAMES FORD

THIRD SEASON (2-5)

"We’ve got some really talented guys coming back, as well as some newcomers that have really looked good so far this summer. The biggest thing for us is going to be getting the new guys reps so we can build some depth. I’m excited about our team’s potential and the return to the Battlefield District."

A LOOK AT THE BLUE DEVILS

OFFENSE

While Sutherland has experience under his belt, he may not have to win many games for Culpeper with his arm. That’s because he’s got fast-rising junior running back Malachi Terrell to hand the ball off to. Terrell’s 528 rushing yards and four scores trailed only Riley Harrison for the team lead in both categories. With Harrison gone, Terrell figures to be the Blue Devils’ bell cow. He’ll have Hutcherson, Butler and another senior, Will Holland, opening holes for him. When Sutherland does throw the ball, he’ll look for a wide receiver corps that features senior Alex Lowe and juniors A.J. Marshall and Cole Plaster. Ford added that he also expects junior Larry Williams to see time in the slot.

DEFENSE