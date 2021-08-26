2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Culpeper County

With the high school football season kicking off this week, the Culpeper Star-Exponent will be previewing one area team each day. Today, we take a look at the Culpeper County Blue Devils.
CULPEPER COUNTY BLUE DEVILS
CLASS 3, REGION B / BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT / COACH JAMES FORD
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 Eastern View, 7
Sept. 3 Orange County, 7:30
Sept. 10 Fauquier, 7
Sept. 17 at Liberty (Bealeton), 7
Sept. 24 Caroline, 7
Oct. 1 at King George, 7
Oct. 8 at Spotsylvania, 7
Oct. 15 at James Monroe, 7
Oct. 22 Courtland, 7
Oct. 29 at Chancellor, 7
Nov. 5 BYE
SPRING 2021 RESULTS
FINAL RECORD 2-5
Feb. 23 at Fauquier L, 0-20
March 6 at Liberty (Bealeton) L, 17-29
March 12 at Kettle Run L, 6-36
March 19 Handley L, 17-24
March 26 Fauquier W, 13-10 (OT)
April 1 at Rock Ridge W, 43-3
April 9 Sherando L, 21-45
STRAIGHT FROM THE SOURCE, WITH … COREY HUTCHERSON, BENNETT SUTHERLAND AND QUENTIN BUTLER
If the adoration of his offensive linemen truly bodes well for a quarterback, then Bennett Sutherland has it made.
Culpeper County’s sophomore signal caller hung around after an early-August practice, joking and having fun with senior linemen Corey Hutcherson and Quentin Butler. The camaraderie between the three wouldn’t indicate that Sutherland only has a handful of starts under his belt, all of which came during the COVID-19-abbreviated season last spring.
“Bennett’s fun to be around,” said Hutcherson, a soft-spoken 6-foot-3, 336-pound all-district tackle. “He’s just a great teammate and a smart player.”
Butler, who’s spent time on both the offensive line and at tight end for the Blue Devils over the past two seasons, will hold down Culpeper’s other tackle spot. And the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder had compliments to match Hutcherson’s in regard to his quarterback.
“He was kind’ve thrown into the fire [last season],” Butler said of Sutherland. “But he came in and showed the composure of a junior or senior—not a freshman. He’s an amazing leader and he knows the game very well.”
With returning starter JoJo Crenshaw focusing on basketball, Blue Devils head coach James Ford turned his offense over to Sutherland early last season. The newcomer went on to complete 55 of 107 passes for 499 yards with a touchdown and just two interceptions over the course of the seven-game schedule.
“One of Bennett’s strengths as a player is that he’s got a good football IQ and he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes,” said Ford, pointing to the two lone picks on Sutherland’s stat line. “He’ll take the safe play rather than hurting the team, and more times than not, that’s the best option.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do with some experience under his belt,” Ford added.
Sutherland is as eager to kick off the new campaign as his coach.
“We started last season really slow at 0-4, but we’ve had some time to build chemistry,” Sutherland said. “Now it’s time to show everyone what we can do. We’re headed back to the Battlefield District, and I have all the faith in Corey, Quentin and all of my teammates that we can do something very special this year.”
JAMES FORD
THIRD SEASON (2-5)
"We’ve got some really talented guys coming back, as well as some newcomers that have really looked good so far this summer. The biggest thing for us is going to be getting the new guys reps so we can build some depth. I’m excited about our team’s potential and the return to the Battlefield District."
A LOOK AT THE BLUE DEVILS
OFFENSE
While Sutherland has experience under his belt, he may not have to win many games for Culpeper with his arm. That’s because he’s got fast-rising junior running back Malachi Terrell to hand the ball off to. Terrell’s 528 rushing yards and four scores trailed only Riley Harrison for the team lead in both categories. With Harrison gone, Terrell figures to be the Blue Devils’ bell cow. He’ll have Hutcherson, Butler and another senior, Will Holland, opening holes for him. When Sutherland does throw the ball, he’ll look for a wide receiver corps that features senior Alex Lowe and juniors A.J. Marshall and Cole Plaster. Ford added that he also expects junior Larry Williams to see time in the slot.
DEFENSE
Butler, Hutcherson and Holland all return along Culpeper’s defensive line, as does another senior, Dionte Ford. All but Holland started a season ago. Butler was a second-team all-Northwestern District selection at defensive end as a junior, when he collected six sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Senior Bhailu Kebede returns at linebacker, where the Blue Devils will try to offset the loss of two-time all-Region 4C pick Harrison. Williams has the unenviable task of stepping in there. Senior Johntae Washington is Culpeper’s only returning starter in the secondary, as rover Joseph Holland, a UVA commit, and ball-hawking safety Austin Lentz have both graduated.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Holland’s graduation leaves a huge void at both kicker and punter. He was a second-team all-region honoree at the latter, and he also holds the school record for longest punt with a 55-yarder in 2019. Ford said freshman Andre Uribe has looked good so far in camp, but still lacks true game experience. Terrell, Lowe and Marshall will share the return duties.
THE BOTTOM LINE
The Blue Devils return enough talent at the skill positions to create some headaches for opposing defenses. Terrell is a potential 1,000-yard rusher, while Sutherland and the receivers have the potential to upgrade the team’s passing game this fall. Experience in the trenches on both sides of the ball is also a plus. However, Culpeper will need the back end of its defense to develop quickly with Harrison, Holland and Lentz all gone.
