2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Cyclones turn to 'football nerd' Lowery to get them up to speed

Lowery is a first-time head coach. He spent four years as the offensive coordinator at Kettle Run, where his unit averaged more than 30 points per game in three of those seasons. He was an assistant at Fauquier High for four years prior to joining Kettle Run and spent one season as an offensive intern at Liberty University.

“His passion and his knowledge of the game kind of shined for us,” Settle said. “He is young. But being young and hungry, I think is a good fit for where Eastern View is right now … I think he will win the community over and I think we will remain competitive pretty quick.”

Lowery enters a program in transition. Settle has announced his retirement as AD, effective Aug. 31. Hatfield also took the bulk of his staff with him to Battlefield.

Lowery said he’s eager to get going.

He said his offensive system is known to be multiple, but the identity of the team will be dictated by its personnel. His Kettle Run offenses passed for more than 2,000 yards in two of his four seasons and rushed for at least 1,700 in three out of four years.

“I’d say we lean a little more spread but we’ll be able to pack it in when times call for it,” Lowery said.