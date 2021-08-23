2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Dynamic Poirier hopes versatility earns him a shot at the next level

With the high school football season kicking off this week, the Culpeper Star-Exponent will be previewing one area team each day. Today, we take a look at the Orange County Hornets.
Paul Poirier loves the game of football, and like many student-athletes, he has a desire to play at the collegiate level.
Unlike many student-athletes, however, the Orange County senior possesses an oft-overlooked talent that may make his college aspirations a reality: versatility.
It isn’t that Poirier doesn’t want to play a particular position. It’s just that he’d rather play as many of them as possible.
Since joining the Hornets’ varsity as a sophomore, Poirier has lined up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver on offense, cornerback and safety on defense, and kick returner, punt returner and punter on special teams.
“Playing all of those positions can only help me for wherever I end up at the next level,” Poirier said. “I want to continue to develop into a more complete football player, and the way I look at it, playing all over the field will make me a smarter player in terms of knowing where guys are going to be in different situations.”
Poirier enters the 2021 season as the Hornets’ starting quarterback. That’s where most of his snaps on offense came last season, when he completed 57 of 105 passes for 896 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in just five games. When he wasn’t busy throwing darts downfield to OCHS receivers, he racked up 308 rushing yards and four more scores thanks to his quick feet.
“When you put up close to 1,500 yards of offense in just five games, you’re doing a pretty good job,” Hornets head coach Jesse Lohr said of Poirier’s junior campaign. “Paul’s our playmaker, and everything we do on offense runs through him.”
Poirier’s talents were on full display during a Week 4 contest at Jefferson District rival Monticello, where he connected on 19 of 35 passing attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns and carried the ball 19 times for 153 yards and another score.
The following week, Poirier torched host Fluvanna County for 274 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 9-of-13 passing and found the end zone two more times in a 90-yard rushing effort.
“I’m just glad we run a spread offense,” the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Poirier said. “It gives me the ability to run left or right, and if I don’t have an open receiver I can take off.”
Poirier, who doesn’t have any college offers thus far, said some schools have reached out to him about playing running back after seeing his running ability on film.
“[Running back] may be my ticket if I want to play offense at the next level,” he said.
Lohr said it’s possible Poirier could line up at running back for OCHS this year, but for now, the plan is to keep him at quarterback while on offense. On defense, he could wind up playing both corner and safety depending on how some other position battles shake out over the course of summer camp.
“I don’t have a preference [on defense],” Poirier remarked. I’m comfortable playing corner or safety, and I’ve had colleges ask me about both.”
For now, Poirier is focused on making his senior campaign a successful one.
“We’ve got a lot of young players, especially at wide receiver,” he said. “I’m having fun watching them grow and develop though. That’s what it’s all about.”
