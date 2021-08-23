2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Dynamic Poirier hopes versatility earns him a shot at the next level

With the high school football season kicking off this week, the Culpeper Star-Exponent will be previewing one area team each day. Today, we take a look at the Orange County Hornets.

Paul Poirier loves the game of football, and like many student-athletes, he has a desire to play at the collegiate level.

Unlike many student-athletes, however, the Orange County senior possesses an oft-overlooked talent that may make his college aspirations a reality: versatility.

It isn’t that Poirier doesn’t want to play a particular position. It’s just that he’d rather play as many of them as possible.

Since joining the Hornets’ varsity as a sophomore, Poirier has lined up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver on offense, cornerback and safety on defense, and kick returner, punt returner and punter on special teams.

“Playing all of those positions can only help me for wherever I end up at the next level,” Poirier said. “I want to continue to develop into a more complete football player, and the way I look at it, playing all over the field will make me a smarter player in terms of knowing where guys are going to be in different situations.”