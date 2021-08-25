2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Eastern View

Eastern View will operate primarily out of a spread formation, though Lowery said the unit will have the capability to pack it in and go heavy when the situation calls for it. Senior Caden Huseby is back at quarterback after being in and out of the lineup a season ago, when he completed 34 of 70 passes for 254 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Lawson, who’s 684 rushing yards trailed only Courtland’s E.J. Rogers (888) for the Battlefield District lead, will be the primary ball carrier. Sophomores Jayden Williams and D’Myo Hunter will also see action in the backfield. Seniors Adarian Cook, Jordan Colbert and Connor Weeks sat atop the depth chart at wide receiver as of press time, but Lowery mentioned senior Darius White and sophomores Trevon Brock and Amaree Robinson are all potential contributors there as well. The Cyclones are thin along the offensive line after graduating ODU commit Elijah Hoskin and Nate Newton. Walker, a three-year starter, will anchor that group at left guard. Senior Caleb Quinn, who saw action last season, will be the right guard. Senior Hunter Kurtz steps in at center, while sophomore Carsen Murray and freshman Da’Trez Gahagan will occupy the left and right tackle spots, respectively.