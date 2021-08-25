2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Eastern View

With the high school football season kicking off this week, the Culpeper Star-Exponent will be previewing one area team each day. Today, we take a look at the Eastern View Cyclones.
EASTERN VIEW CYCLONES
CLASS 4, REGION B / BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT / COACH BRIAN LOWERY
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 at Culpeper, 7
Sept. 2 Liberty (Bealeton), 7
Sept. 10 Stafford, 7
Sept. 17 at Brooke Point, 7
Sept. 24 Chancellor, 7
Oct. 1 at Caroline, 7
Oct. 8 James Monroe, 7
Oct. 15 at Spotsylvania, 7
Oct. 22 King George
Oct. 29 at Courtland, 7
Nov. 5 BYE
SPRING 2021 RESULTS
FINAL RECORD 3-3
Feb. 23 Caroline (at Courtland) W, 20-12
Feb. 27 James Monroe W, 14-13
March 6 at Courtland W, 21-14
March 12 King George L, 6-35
March 26 Spotsylvania L, 7-13
April 2 at Chancellor L, 22-37
STRAIGHT FROM THE SOURCE, WITH … RAQ LAWSON AND BRAYDEN WALKER
The 2020 season was unusual for a lot of reasons, with a condensed schedule, limited fan attendance and games being played in February, March and April chief among them. But for Eastern View, perhaps the most jarring difference compared to a normal campaign was the quality of play it churned out on the field.
Despite starting the season 3-0, the Cyclones stumbled down the stretch, dropping their final three contests and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
According to two of Eastern View’s top players, the team’s issues were apparent from the start, and they finally caught up to them in the back half of the season.
“We were undisciplined,” senior running back Raq Lawson said. “It was little stuff that could’ve made us so much better, like guys not being in the right spot, missing blocks and committing penalties. Those things led to us playing a lot of close games, which is something we aren’t used to and something we don’t want to do.”
The Cyclones survived close matchups with Caroline (20-12), James Monroe (14-13) and Courtland (21-14). Their luck ran out after that though, as they lost winnable games against Spotsylvania (13-7) and Chancellor (37-22), the latter of which saw them blow a 14-0 lead.
“For whatever reason, the focus just wasn’t there like it’s been in the past,” said junior two-way lineman Brayden Walker. “We’d come out sluggish and that would stay with us throughout the game.”
Lawson said new Eastern View head coach Brian Lowery and his staff have done a fantastic job of emphasizing discipline and keeping everyone engaged in workouts and practices so far this summer.
“[Lowery] makes things fun for us,” he remarked. “Practices are way more hyped and there’s more intensity than in the past.”
“Nobody’s out there dragging,” Walker added. “Everyone’s excited to go to practice, which is great.”
The Cyclones hope that newfound enthusiasm will carry them back to their 2013-19 form, when they posted a dominating 75-12 mark against their opposition.
“We expect to be dominant,” Lawson said. “We want to go out there and beat teams by 50 and 60 points.”
BRIAN LOWERY
FIRST SEASON
"As a whole for the entire team, we’re not where we need to be yet. We’re making consistent progress across the board though. Even our bad days are better than the ones that came before them, and I’m proud of the way the guys are coming along while learning a new system."
A LOOK AT THE CYCLONES
OFFENSE
Eastern View will operate primarily out of a spread formation, though Lowery said the unit will have the capability to pack it in and go heavy when the situation calls for it. Senior Caden Huseby is back at quarterback after being in and out of the lineup a season ago, when he completed 34 of 70 passes for 254 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Lawson, who’s 684 rushing yards trailed only Courtland’s E.J. Rogers (888) for the Battlefield District lead, will be the primary ball carrier. Sophomores Jayden Williams and D’Myo Hunter will also see action in the backfield. Seniors Adarian Cook, Jordan Colbert and Connor Weeks sat atop the depth chart at wide receiver as of press time, but Lowery mentioned senior Darius White and sophomores Trevon Brock and Amaree Robinson are all potential contributors there as well. The Cyclones are thin along the offensive line after graduating ODU commit Elijah Hoskin and Nate Newton. Walker, a three-year starter, will anchor that group at left guard. Senior Caleb Quinn, who saw action last season, will be the right guard. Senior Hunter Kurtz steps in at center, while sophomore Carsen Murray and freshman Da’Trez Gahagan will occupy the left and right tackle spots, respectively.
DEFENSE
Eastern View will be switching to a 3-4 set after operating out of a four-man front during Hatfield’s tenure. At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Walker is the linchpin of the Cyclones’ defensive line. He led them in sacks as a sophomore, which earned him second-team All-Area recognition from the Free Lance-Star. He’ll slide from tackle to end in the new system, and junior Josh Perez will man the other end spot. Lowery said the coaching staff plans on rotating multiple players at nose tackle, those of which are still up in the air. Williams returns at linebacker, with sophomore Branson James and freshman Brett Clatterbaugh among those expected to vie for the remaining three slots. Robinson and juniors Jasian Spencer and Xavier Terrell will rotate at the cornerback spots, and Lowery said he planned on ironing out the safety situation after Eastern View completed both its preseason scrimmages. Lawson figures to see action either at linebacker or safety, the latter of which he played last season while leading the team in interceptions.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Senior Jonathan Bales returns, and he will handle both the kicking and punting duties. Lowery said the coaching staff is still weighing its options in the return game.
THE BOTTOM LINE
The Cyclones aren’t used to entering a season with tempered expectations, but last season’s 3-3 record and the departure of Hatfield and the majority of the coaching staff to Haymarket’s Battlefield High have them flying noticeably under the radar this fall. Nonetheless, an interesting mix of youth and experience, as well as a bevy of new ideas brought to the table by Lowery should keep them near the top of the district and in the hunt for a return to the postseason.
