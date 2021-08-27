2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Games to watch

The high school football season kicks off tonight. Here are some games involving area schools that could prove to be marquee matchups this fall.
Friday, Aug. 27
Eastern View at Culpeper County
The crosstown rivalry returns after taking a season off due to COVID-19. The Cyclones are breaking in a brand new head coach in Brian Lowery, who replaces the only head coach in school history in Greg Hatfield. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, will be playing their first game as a member of the Battlefield District since 2013. They’ll also be looking to notch their first win in the series, which Eastern View leads 13-0.
Courtland at Orange County
It’s a battle of former Battlefield rivals when the Cougars visit Porterfield Park to take on the Hornets. Orange has dropped six straight in the series, with its last win coming in 1994. Courtland holds the all-time edge at 15-4.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Liberty (Bealeton) at Eastern View
The Eagles and the Cyclones will meet for the first time since 2016. Liberty graduated several of its top players from the past two seasons and is expected to be a very young squad as a result. The all-time series is tied 2-2, with Eastern View having won the past two matchups.
Friday, Sept. 3
Orange County at Culpeper County
The two former Battlefield District rivals renew their series for the first time since 2018, and both are in search of better starts than they’ve had in recent years. The Hornets started off 1-3 last spring and 0-4 in 2019, while the Blue Devils stumbled to an 0-4 beginning last season. Orange leads the all-time series 37-25, which includes 10 straight victories.
Friday, Sept. 10
Fauquier at Culpeper County
The Blue Devils may have left the Northwestern District behind, but they’ll continue their rivalry with the Falcons. The two teams played each other twice last year, with Fauquier winning the first matchup 20-0 and Culpeper hanging on for a thrilling 13-10 overtime victory later in the year. That result snapped a 14-game winning streak in the series for the Falcons, who own a 26-18 mark against the Blue Devils.
Stafford at Eastern View
The Cyclones begin a two-week stretch of nondistrict showdowns with teams from the always-tough Commonwealth District by welcoming the Indians. This will be the first meeting between the two squads—one Eastern View is hoping yields major power points down the road in the Region 4B playoff race.
Friday, Sept. 17
Culpeper County at Liberty (Bealeton)
The Blue Devils follow up the Fauquier tilt with a trip to Bealeton to face another ex-district foe in the Eagles. Liberty owns a 14-2 record in the all-time series and has taken the past two matchups.
Eastern View at Brooke Point
The Cyclones wrap up their nondistrict slate by visiting the Black-Hawks for the first time ever.
Friday, Sept. 24
Chancellor at Eastern View
The Cyclones will seek to avenge last season’s 37-22 setback, which was their first to the Chargers since the 2015 regular season. Eastern View holds a 9-5 advantage in the series.
James Wood at Kettle Run
In what could prove to be an early litmus test for the Cougars, they welcome the Colonels to Nokesville for their Northwestern District opener. Kettle Run is seeking a fast start after winning the district last season, while James Wood wasn’t allowed to participate in the district slate due to a ruling by the Frederick County School Board regarding the mitigation of COVID-19. The Colonels did average more than 45 points per game in a pair of April contests with county rivals Sherando and Millbrook though. The Cougars own a 2-1 record in the all-time series.
Friday, Oct. 1
Culpeper County at King George
The Blue Devils and Foxes square off for the first time since 2012, when King George earned a 39-0 victory at Broman Field. The Foxes are coming off their best season in over 25 years, winning the Battlefield District and Region 4B championships and advancing to the Class 4 state semifinals. Culpeper leads the all-time series 17-5.
Kettle Run at Liberty (Bealeton)
The Fauquier County rivals clash in a midseason matchup that could alter playoff trajectories. The Cougars have taken three of the past five games between the two teams, but the Eagles hold a 10-5 advantage all time.
Friday, Oct. 8
James Monroe at Eastern View
The Cyclones welcome the Yellow Jackets back to Cyclone Stadium for what could be another barnburner. Eastern View scored a pair of late touchdowns to shock JM 14-13 last season, which marked its fifth victory in a row over the Jackets. The Cyclones lead the series 5-3.
Orange County at Louisa County
The Hornets believe they have the team to get them back to the postseason for the first time since 2017, and there is no better barometer for them than the rival Lions, winners of the last four Jefferson District titles. Louisa has also claimed the last 12 meetings with Orange, which has evened the all-time series at 31-31-2.
Friday, Oct. 15
Culpeper County at James Monroe
The Blue Devils hit the road for another road tilt against a Battlefield power. The Yellow Jackets have taken four in a row in the series, including a 51-27 romp in the 2017 Region 3B title game. JM holds a 41-27-5 edge all-time.
Eastern View at Spotsylvania
The Knights have gut-punched the Cyclones two times in a row; their 18-14 victory in 2019 snapped Eastern View’s 44-game regular-season winning streak, while last season’s 13-7 triumph helped prevent the Cyclones from qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Eastern View had never lost to Spotsylvania prior to 2019, and it maintains a 10-2 lead in the series.
Friday, Oct. 22
King George at Eastern View
The Foxes’ resounding 35-6 shellacking of the Cyclones last season propelled them to their first district championship since 2001. Eastern View leads the all-time series 6-3.
Mountain View (Quicksburg) at Madison County
The two squads at the bottom of last season’s Bull Run District standings do battle. The Mountaineers believe they’ll be a better outfit than the 0-6 team that lost 52-14 to the Generals last time out. Madison has a 14-2 edge all time.
Friday, Oct. 29
Eastern View at Courtland
Two Battlefield powers collide in the Cyclones’ regular-season finale. Eastern View has won the last four meetings between the rivals, including a hard-fought 21-14 victory last season. However, the Cougars still own the advantage in the series with a 6-4 mark.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Liberty (Bealeton) at Handley
The Eagles hope to be in playoff contention by the time they make the trip north to the iconic Handley Bowl in Winchester to lock up with the Judges. Liberty dropped a 14-13 heartbreaker in last season’s matchup, but owns a 15-6 edge in the all-time series.
Friday, Nov. 5
Fauquier at Liberty (Bealeton)
The Falcons and Eagles meet in the annual Bird Bowl. Liberty won 22-0 a season ago, though Fauquier notched a 21-14 victory earlier in the campaign. Prior to that, the Falcons hadn’t gotten the better of the Eagles since 2007, which was also the last time the two county rivals faced each other twice in a regular season. Liberty holds a commanding 29-8 lead in the series.
Kettle Run at Sherando
The Cougars end the regular season with a trip to Stephens City in yet another attempt to slay their proverbial dragon. Kettle Run is 0-7 all time against the Warriors, including a 21-7 loss in the last matchup in 2019.
