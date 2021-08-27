2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Games to watch

Friday, Oct. 1

Culpeper County at King George

The Blue Devils and Foxes square off for the first time since 2012, when King George earned a 39-0 victory at Broman Field. The Foxes are coming off their best season in over 25 years, winning the Battlefield District and Region 4B championships and advancing to the Class 4 state semifinals. Culpeper leads the all-time series 17-5.

Kettle Run at Liberty (Bealeton)

The Fauquier County rivals clash in a midseason matchup that could alter playoff trajectories. The Cougars have taken three of the past five games between the two teams, but the Eagles hold a 10-5 advantage all time.

Friday, Oct. 8

James Monroe at Eastern View

The Cyclones welcome the Yellow Jackets back to Cyclone Stadium for what could be another barnburner. Eastern View scored a pair of late touchdowns to shock JM 14-13 last season, which marked its fifth victory in a row over the Jackets. The Cyclones lead the series 5-3.

Orange County at Louisa County

