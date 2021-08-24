2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Madison County

Some of that experience rests in the trenches, where senior offensive lineman Andrew Hall anchors a potentially strong unit.

“We have four rising seniors coming back on the line,” Hall pointed out. “We’ve grown a lot chemistry wise, but also strength wise as well.”

Sophomore Matthew Sacra, whose older brother Jacob began his career at MCHS before transferring to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, said he’s eager for whatever playing time he can earn.

“I’m here to play football,” said Sacra, who played on the offensive line last season but could see action at fullback this fall. “All I want is playing time, so wherever the team needs me to play, I’ll do it.”

Fox said he believes it’s important that he and the other returning Mountaineers continue to display a positive attitude to guide the young players coming into MCHS’ program.

“I’ve tried to step up as a leader,” he said. “I had guys that showed me the way when I was a freshman, and now it’s my responsibility to pay it forward and help our program get better.”

LARRY HELMICK

SECOND SEASON (0-6)