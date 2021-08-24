2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Madison County

With the high school football season kicking off this week, the Culpeper Star-Exponent will be previewing one area team each day. Today, we take a look at the Madison County Mountaineers.
MADISON COUNTY MOUNTAINEERS
CLASS 2, REGION B / BULL RUN DISTRICT / COACH LARRY HELMICK
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 BYE
Sept. 3 Central (Woodstock), 7
Sept. 10 Meridian, 7
Sept. 17 at William Monroe, 7
Sept. 24 at Page County, 7
Oct. 1 at Parry McCluer, 7
Oct. 8 at Clarke County, 7
Oct. 15 Strasburg, 7
Oct. 22 Mountain View (Quicksburg), 7
Oct. 29 at East Rockingham, 7
Nov. 5 Luray, 7
SPRING 2021 RESULTS
FINAL RECORD 0-6
Feb. 26 Clarke County L, 0-58
March 6 at Page County L, 7-58
March 12 Strasburg L, 0-48
March 19 at Luray L, 6-70
March 26 Mountain View (Quicksburg) L, 14-52
April 1 at Clarke County L, 0-68
STRAIGHT FROM THE SOURCE, WITH … MATTHEW SACRA, WADE FOX AND ANDREW HALL
When Wade Fox and his Madison County teammates walked off the field following a 68-0 drubbing at the hands of host Clarke County in last spring’s regular-season finale, no one could have blamed them for hanging their heads. As if that margin of defeat wasn’t enough, the Mountaineers had just finished their campaign at 0-6.
But there were no frowns to be seen. In fact, their heads were held high.
“It was a tough season, but we’d have been ready to play the following week if we’d had another game,” Fox said. “We just want to play football, and all of us are determined to get better.”
Now, almost five months after that game, the Mountaineers are chomping at the bit to return to the gridiron.
“I think we’ve already come a long way from last year,” said Fox, a junior who has been the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback since early in his freshman season. “Nobody wants to lose, but we all learned a lot about ourselves and gained some valuable experience from those games.”
Some of that experience rests in the trenches, where senior offensive lineman Andrew Hall anchors a potentially strong unit.
“We have four rising seniors coming back on the line,” Hall pointed out. “We’ve grown a lot chemistry wise, but also strength wise as well.”
Sophomore Matthew Sacra, whose older brother Jacob began his career at MCHS before transferring to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, said he’s eager for whatever playing time he can earn.
“I’m here to play football,” said Sacra, who played on the offensive line last season but could see action at fullback this fall. “All I want is playing time, so wherever the team needs me to play, I’ll do it.”
Fox said he believes it’s important that he and the other returning Mountaineers continue to display a positive attitude to guide the young players coming into MCHS’ program.
“I’ve tried to step up as a leader,” he said. “I had guys that showed me the way when I was a freshman, and now it’s my responsibility to pay it forward and help our program get better.”
LARRY HELMICK
SECOND SEASON (0-6)
"I’m extremely excited about our youth. I think our kids are in this thing with their whole hearts and are going to stick with it and do what it takes to get better every time out. That’s all I can ask from them."
A LOOK AT THE MOUNTAINEERS
OFFENSE
Fox is the point man for Madison County’s offense, which will feature a spread concept. Sophomore Wesley Woodward is on tap to be the starter at running back. Senior Taylor Fincham, a 6-foot-7 standout for the Mountaineers’ boys basketball team, has emerged as the No. 1 option at wide receiver during camp. On the line, seniors Hall, Zac Pollina and Hunter Allen form a solid foundation. Helmick said the development of a handful of underclassmen will be critical both in filling out the rest of the line and providing depth at the skill positions.
DEFENSE
After operating out of a 4-3 set last season, Helmick said MCHS will be switching to a 4-2-5 this time out in an effort to adapt to the athleticism it has on the roster. Hall and Pollina will anchor the line, with Sacra likely seeing action there as well. Junior Morgan Thompkins returns at middle linebacker after impressing the coaching staff during the spring campaign. Sophomores Billy Acton and Jayden Jenkins will occupy what Helmick described as “two outside linebacker-corner hybrid” positions.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Joshua James is back to handle both the kicking and punting responsibilities for the Mountaineers. Helmick said the sophomore attended the Kohl’s Kicking Camp this summer and has a very strong leg. Woodward will take the bulk of the kick and punt returns, with Fox occasionally dropping back to spell him.
THE BOTTOM LINE
Navigating through a tough Bull Run District schedule against the likes of Strasburg, Page County and Clarke County is no easy task for any squad, let alone one that’s still predominantly made up of underclassmen. That’s what MCHS must attempt to do, however. Despite that daunting task, spirits remain high in Mountaineers camp that they will be much improved over last season’s winless outfit.
