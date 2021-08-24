2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Madison County's Helmick determined to restore alma mater to its former glory

With the high school football season kicking off this week, the Culpeper Star-Exponent will be previewing one area team each day. Today, we take a look at the Madison County Mountaineers.
When Larry Helmick was named Madison County’s new head football coach in May 2020, it was literally a dream come true for him.
Helmick, a 2006 MCHS graduate, had yearned to lead his alma mater’s football program ever since his playing days. He’d cut his teeth in the coaching field as an assistant on the Mountaineers’ staff for four seasons beginning in 2011, then spent time sitting under Greg Hatfield’s learning tree at Class 4 powerhouse Eastern View through the end of the 2019 campaign.
Helmick was ready—and giddy—to get started. But to say the circumstances surrounding the beginning of his tenure have been less ideal would be the understatement of the century.
The COVID-19 pandemic was barely two months old when Helmick got the job. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam had already shut down schools and extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year, which prevented Helmick from having the traditional meet and greet with players and parents that most new coaches are afforded during times of normalcy.
“That was tough, because the most important thing about building a successful program is establishing those relationships with your players and their families,” he said. “There’s no real substitute for having that in-person contact.”
Helmick did his best to work around the limitations imposed upon him, meeting virtually with his players and even unveiling his coaching staff through a series of profiles posted on new social media accounts he’d set up for the program on Facebook and Twitter.
When the Virginia High School League eventually announced that the 2020 season would happen, albeit in 2021, Helmick was excited to finally get his team on the field. But another set of challenges awaited there.
Already a small, Class 2 school, MCHS saw the number of participants for football tryouts dwindle over concerns regarding the mitigation of the spread of the coronavirus. The Mountaineers still managed to carry enough players to field a team, but their roster was loaded with freshmen and sophomores who had little to no varsity experience.
The result of the Mountaineers’ roster mix was an 0-6 season where they were outscored by a combined 354-27.
“It was tough watching the kids go through that,” he said in between puffing on the whistle during an early-August practice. “But at the same time, all those freshmen and sophomores we played last spring are getting better and better each day.”
Helmick said he plans on nurturing that incremental progress for those young players, as well as those in the pipeline at the middle school and youth levels, for as long as possible. He’s the fourth different coach MCHS has had since Eddie Dean retired after the 2004 campaign following 38 years at the helm and nine trips to the state championship game. Dean’s son Stuart led the program from 2005-16, earning five playoff berths but posting just four winning seasons. Chandler Rhoads took over afterward, but won just five games over two years before resigning following the 2018 campaign. Orange County alum Jon Rasnick was hired to replace Rhoads, but went 1-9 in his only season at the helm.
“I feel like our kids have bought in to what we’re trying to do,” said Helmick, pointing to the roughly 55 players between the varsity and junior varsity squads this summer, which is a noticeable increase. “And we know the community loves football and is prepared to support us. We know those stands will be full come fall Fridays.”
