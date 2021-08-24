2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Madison County's Helmick determined to restore alma mater to its former glory

Helmick did his best to work around the limitations imposed upon him, meeting virtually with his players and even unveiling his coaching staff through a series of profiles posted on new social media accounts he’d set up for the program on Facebook and Twitter.

When the Virginia High School League eventually announced that the 2020 season would happen, albeit in 2021, Helmick was excited to finally get his team on the field. But another set of challenges awaited there.

Already a small, Class 2 school, MCHS saw the number of participants for football tryouts dwindle over concerns regarding the mitigation of the spread of the coronavirus. The Mountaineers still managed to carry enough players to field a team, but their roster was loaded with freshmen and sophomores who had little to no varsity experience.

The result of the Mountaineers’ roster mix was an 0-6 season where they were outscored by a combined 354-27.

“It was tough watching the kids go through that,” he said in between puffing on the whistle during an early-August practice. “But at the same time, all those freshmen and sophomores we played last spring are getting better and better each day.”