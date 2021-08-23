2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Orange County

Poirier returns at quarterback in Orange County’s spread offense, where he connected on 57 of 105 passing attempts for 896 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions a season ago. Those numbers garnered him second-team all-district honors. He’s also the Hornets’ top returning rusher, having churned out 308 yards and four scores. Juniors Thomas Payette and Bryant Chiles will split time at running back. OCHS is inexperienced at receiver, where it must replace UNC Charlotte commit Douglas Newsome. Senior Will Lewis V is the only member of the group with a career catch to his name, having recorded eight receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown last season. Freshman Sheldon Robinson and sophomores Brody Foran and JaePharoah Carpenter are expected to share reps alongside Lewis. The offensive line is the Hornets’ most experienced group, with seniors Thomas Pierce (6-2, 270) and Chris Heiston (6-1, 255) and juniors Chase Rollins (6-5, 285) and Trey Clatterbuck (6-0, 260) all returning. Pierce was a second-team all-district selection as a junior.