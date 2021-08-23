2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Orange County

With the high school football season kicking off this week, the Culpeper Star-Exponent will be previewing one area team each day. Today, we take a look at the Orange County Hornets.
ORANGE COUNTY HORNETS
CLASS 4, REGION D / JEFFERSON DISTRICT / COACH JESSE LOHR
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 Courtland, 7
Sept. 3 at Culpeper County, 7
Sept. 10 at Charlottesville, 7
Sept. 17 at Harrisonburg, 7
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Albemarle, 7:30
Oct. 8 at Louisa County, 7:30
Oct. 15 Fluvanna County, 7
Oct. 22 at Monticello, 7
Oct. 29 Goochland, 7
Nov. 5 Western Albemarle, 7
SPRING 2021 RESULTS
FINAL RECORD 2-4
Feb. 27 Louisa County L, 20-44
March 5 Charlottesville W, 36-6
March 12 at Monticello L, 28-31
March 20 at Goochland L, 18-47
March 26 at Fluvanna County W, 52-20
April 2 Western Albemarle L, 18-34
STRAIGHT FROM THE SOURCE, WITH … PAUL POIRIER AND JESSE LOHR
While Orange County mustered just two wins last spring, a deeper look inside the Hornets’ box scores tells the story of a season that could have gone much differently.
OCHS led at halftime in four of its six games, but it blew advantages of 20-15 and 28-21 in losses to Jefferson District rivals Louisa County (44-20) and Monticello (31-28). Additionally, while the Hornets trailed Western Albemarle 13-12 at halftime in their season finale, they actually owned a 12-0 lead early in that contest.
“If you look at it, we’d have gone 4-2 if the games ended at halftime, and we could’ve been 5-1,” OCHS senior Paul Poirier said. “We did a very poor job of finishing games. We’d start off hot and then go downhill afterward.”
Poirier said that working on the most important aspects of playing a complete game, such as conditioning and mental toughness, have been a focus of offseason workouts this summer.
“We knew what we needed to do after last season,” he said. “And I believe all the time in the weight room over the past few months will pay off for us when we get back on the field.”
Hornets head coach Jesse Lohr echoed Poirier’s sentiments.
“You’ve got to play all four quarters if you’re going to be a competitive football team,” he said. “There’s a lot that goes into that, from X’s and O’s to conditioning to mental toughness. And the offseason is where the real gains are made if you’re willing to put in the work.”
OCHS will have to hope that work shows up on Friday nights this fall. Perennial power Louisa is expected by many to be the class of the district once again, and Goochland joins the district after five state playoff berths and one state championship in the past decade.
“We feel like we can play with those teams,” Poirier said. “We know we have enough talent to be one of the top teams in the district.”
2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Dynamic Poirier hopes versatility earns him a shot at the next level
JESSE LOHR
SEVENTH SEASON (26-33)
"We’ve been blessed to have a lot of seniors at times that groomed the younger guys. We return a lot of guys that got playing time last year, so we’re going to have some experience, but we’re still going to be playing a lot of sophomores and juniors. The margin for error with underclassmen can be very thin at times."
A LOOK AT THE HORNETS
OFFENSE
Poirier returns at quarterback in Orange County’s spread offense, where he connected on 57 of 105 passing attempts for 896 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions a season ago. Those numbers garnered him second-team all-district honors. He’s also the Hornets’ top returning rusher, having churned out 308 yards and four scores. Juniors Thomas Payette and Bryant Chiles will split time at running back. OCHS is inexperienced at receiver, where it must replace UNC Charlotte commit Douglas Newsome. Senior Will Lewis V is the only member of the group with a career catch to his name, having recorded eight receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown last season. Freshman Sheldon Robinson and sophomores Brody Foran and JaePharoah Carpenter are expected to share reps alongside Lewis. The offensive line is the Hornets’ most experienced group, with seniors Thomas Pierce (6-2, 270) and Chris Heiston (6-1, 255) and juniors Chase Rollins (6-5, 285) and Trey Clatterbuck (6-0, 260) all returning. Pierce was a second-team all-district selection as a junior.
DEFENSE
Orange will be shifting to a 4-4 formation after featuring a multiple front in the past. Pierce is back at defensive tackle, while Heiston, Rollins and Clatterbuck will all see time along the line as well. Chiles and senior Taylor Gibson return to anchor the linebacking corps. Chiles was a first-team all-district selection a season ago. Lewis, a second-team all-district pick, and Poirier will hold down the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Lohr said both the kicker and punter spots were open as of press time. Poirier, Chiles and Payette are among those vying for those positions. Clatterbuck is the likely long snapper. Poirier, Robinson and junior Nazierre McIntosh are in the mix to return punt and kickoffs.
THE BOTTOM LINE
The Hornets have athleticism on both sides of the ball and look to be strong in the trenches. Their inexperience at the skill positions could make things tough for the athletic Poirier though. However, if OCHS can develop a couple reliable targets at receiver and the line holds up, it could find itself in contention for a playoff berth in its first season in Region 4D.
