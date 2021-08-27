2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Other area schools

Outlook: The Eagles will be a young team in Buzzo’s third year at the helm. With two-year starting quarterback Dylan Bailey off to Hampden-Sydney College, Mawyer will take the reins of the offense, and Jacobs will be his primary target when he puts the ball in the air. Embrey steps in at running back for another graduated two-year starter in Mason Gay. Lewis is one of two returning starters on the offensive line, along with Woodson, and will also hold down one of the tackle spots in Liberty’s 3-3-5 defense. Returning starter Bryant will occupy the other. Jacobs and Hall are returning starters at linebacker, while Shepard is the team’s only returnee in the secondary.