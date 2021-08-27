2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Other area schools

With the high school football season kicking off this week, the Culpeper Star-Exponent will be previewing one area team each day. Today, we take a look at other area schools.
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
FAUQUIER
Head coach: Karl Buckwalter (third season, 6-11)
Last season: 2-5 (0-4 district)
Top returners: Sr. LB Garrett Kramer, Sr. LB Grayson Kramer, Sr. LB Wyatt Croson, Sr. WR/DB John Bynaker, Sr. RB/DB Dylan Taylor, Jr. QB Shane Pifer.
Top newcomers: Fr. QB Ben Nowlin, Fr. RB Bo Green.
Outlook: The Falcons lost plenty of talent to graduation, including all-district performers J.T. Diehl and Evan Jackson at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively. Pifer and Nowlin were running neck and neck in a competition to replace Diehl as of press time. Taylor and Bynaker are both experienced skill position players that will provide whoever is taking the snaps with some stability, and Green is making a case for plenty of playing time in his rookie season. Fauquier’s offensive line will average nearly 270 pounds a man. Defensively, all-district selections Garrett and Grayson Kramer and Croson anchor a strong group of linebackers.
KETTLE RUN
Head coach: Charlie Porterfield (sixth season, 28-22)
Last season: 5-1 (4-0 district), won district and lost to Broad Run 53-28 in Region 4C semifinals
Top returners: Sr. WR/DB Jacob Robinson, Jr. WR/DB Jordan Tapscott, Jr. RB/LB Peyton Mehaffey, Sr. OL/DL Zach Thompson, Sr. OL/DL Ethan Tabit, Sr. OL/DL Mitch Pfeiffer, Sr. OL/DL Tadeo Rushing, Sr. OL/DL Garrett Hall, Jr. TE/DE Abram Chumley, Sr. DL Merrick Denomy, So. DB Sam Rodgers.
Top newcomers: Fr. WR/DB Colton Quaker, Fr. TE/DE Jonathan Valdez.
Outlook: The Cougars return 17 starters in their quest to defend last season’s district title. Among those is their entire offensive line and all but one defensive lineman. Thompson was a first-team all-Region 4C selection at left tackle, while Pfeiffer made the second team at center. Tabit was a second-teamer at defensive tackle. Kettle Run also returns several of its top playmakers, including Mehaffey in the backfield and Robinson and Tapscott at receiver. Mehaffey is also a standout at linebacker, while Robinson and Tapscott form a potent trio with Rodgers in the secondary. The team’s biggest question mark at press time was who would replace second-team all-Region 4C performer Elijah Chumley at quarterback.
LIBERTY (BEALETON)
Head coach: Travis Buzzo (third season, 13-5)
Last season: 2-4 (2-2 district)
Top returners: Sr. TE/LB Austin Jacobs, Sr. RB John Embrey, Sr. OL/DL Colby Lewis, Jr. OL Mason Woodson, Sr. DL Dallas Cash, Jr. OL/DL Nick Bryant, Sr. LB Royce Hall, Sr. DB Coy Shepard.
Top newcomers: Fr. QB Austin Mawyer, Jr. WR Joey Triplett, Jr. WR/DB Amr Ismael, So. OL/DL Dylan Richards, So. OL/DL Lane Heron, Jr. DB Jonny Storey.
Outlook: The Eagles will be a young team in Buzzo’s third year at the helm. With two-year starting quarterback Dylan Bailey off to Hampden-Sydney College, Mawyer will take the reins of the offense, and Jacobs will be his primary target when he puts the ball in the air. Embrey steps in at running back for another graduated two-year starter in Mason Gay. Lewis is one of two returning starters on the offensive line, along with Woodson, and will also hold down one of the tackle spots in Liberty’s 3-3-5 defense. Returning starter Bryant will occupy the other. Jacobs and Hall are returning starters at linebacker, while Shepard is the team’s only returnee in the secondary.
BULL RUN DISTRICT
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY
Head coach: Fulmer Burks (fourth season, 3-20)
Last season: 0-2
Outlook: The Panthers played just two games during the spring season, losing 28-8 to Bath County and 16-6 to Cumberland in nondistrict action. They’re scheduled to play nine this fall, although none will come against Bull Run District opponents.
