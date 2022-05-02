After COVID delay, Culpeper's Moore blazes trail to 100 goals

Faith Moore was chomping at the bit to get her high school lacrosse career started when the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Virginia High School League to cancel all spring sports in 2020.

Now a junior at Culpeper High School, Moore has wasted no time making up for her lost freshman season over the past two years.

Moore scored the 100th goal of her career in the Blue Devils’ 17-5 win over Fauquier on April 25. It only took her 17 career games to reach the milestone.

“It was exciting and sentimental all at once,” Moore said by phone last Friday. “To have my entire freshman season wiped out and still be able to reach that milestone at all, let alone as a junior, it’s very special to me.”

After her freshman campaign was snuffed out, Moore burst on the scene in 2021. She scored a team-high 53 goals, earning Free Lance-Star first-team All-Area recognition while helping Culpeper go 6-3 and advance to the Region 4C semifinals.

The 2021 season was shortened by the VHSL during a time where high school sports were slowly getting off the ground again. The Blue Devils played just eight regular-season contests, which is roughly half of what they’d play in a normal campaign.

By comparison, the April 25 game where Moore reached her milestone was already Culpeper’s eighth this spring.

Moore entered the matchup with Fauquier having already tallied 42 goals this season. She scored five that night, then added two more in a 15-3 rout of Liberty (Bealeton) on April 27 that improved the Blue Devils’ record to an impressive 8-1.

“The coolest part about reaching 100 goals is that it’s absolutely a team accomplishment,” Moore said. “That’s what makes it so special, because without all of their hard work I wouldn’t have gotten that milestone. One person’s success is the team’s success because we’re all so close and we’re always here to support one another.”

Moore began playing lacrosse when she was in sixth grade as a member of the Culpeper Cannons in the Culpeper Lacrosse Association. She built friendships there with the likes of current teammate Ashtyn Pfeiff and Eastern View standout Miller Haught.

“I was able to play with some really talented girls from the start, which helped push me to get better,” Moore said. “I’m grateful for that experience.”

Moore and Haught went head-to-head when Culpeper and Eastern View played each other twice earlier this season. The Blue Devils won both contests, with Moore scoring a career-high eight goals in their 16-9 victory on March 18.

“She’s not afraid of the spotlight,” second-year Culpeper head coach Joe Reser said. “She’s been a team captain for the past two years, and she puts in the work year-round. I can’t tell you how many times she’s sent me videos of herself practicing with other teammates on weekends and in between seasons. Her dedication to our team and the sport is unparalleled.”

Moore is hoping that dedication will be rewarded with some hardware in the near future.

“Anything less than a state championship is unacceptable for us,” she said. “All the goals and individual milestones don’t mean a thing in the world compared to the ultimate team goal.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.