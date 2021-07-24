All-Area baseball: Cyclones' Babich garners first-team honors from Free Lance-Star

On the heels of a breakout sophomore season, Eastern View's Thomas Babich has been named to the Free Lance-Star's All-Area baseball first team.
The versatile Babich played anywhere the Cyclones needed him to, which included left field, shortstop, catcher and pitcher. He batted .455, posted a .581 OBP, scored 14 runs and collected 13 RBIs.
Two of Babich's teammates received honorable mention: junior Dylan McKinney and senior Kelly Hackley. McKinney primarily played catcher for Eastern View, while Hackley manned first base. Both pitched for the Cyclones as well.
Culpeper's Harry Bradshaw, a junior utility man, earned honorable mention as well.
The full list of honorees, which was released Thursday night, follows:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
A.J. LABRUSCIANO North Stafford
The junior was named Commonwealth District player of the year earning first team honors at shortstop and pitcher. He batted .525 with 11 RBIs, while going 2-0 with four saves and a 0.64 ERA.
COACH OF THE YEAR
CRAIG LOPEZ Mountain View
The veteran coach led the talented Wildcats to the Region 5D championship and their second state semifinals appearance in the past six seasons.
FIRST TEAM
THOMAS BABICH Eastern View
The sophomore played left field, shortstop and catcher, batting .455 with 15 hits and a .581 OBP. He scored 14 runs and knocked in 13 for the Cyclones.
TREY BURTON Courtland
The senior pitcher and first baseman batted .400 with 16 RBIs and 10 runs scored. On the mound, he finished 4-0 with a 1.12 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings.
EVAN HAMMILL Mountain View
The senior was All-Commonwealth District and will be attending Navy. He came one out from a perfect game in May and helped the Wildcats win the Region 5D title.
NATE HENRY Stafford
The Indians’ senior batted .474 and earn All-Commonwealth District honors at catcher. He will be attending NAIA Point Park College.
KYLE JOHNSON Orange
The Hornets’ senior batted .479 with two home runs, two triples and a .675 on-base percentage. He also stole 10 bases.
ELIJAH LAMBROS FCS
The Eagles’ senior outfielder batted .410 with five triples and nine stolen bases. He’s headed to the University of South Carolina on scholarship.
TRE PIETRAS Colonial Beach
The Drifters’ senior outfielder batted .438 with 12 RBIs and struck out only once. He’ll play at Richard Bland College in Petersburg.
KYLE REVIELLO King George
The junior provided solid fielding at shortstop, batted ,500 with 10 doubles and 22 RBIs, and was the Foxes’ closer, with an 0.39 ERA and 25 strikeouts.
GAVIN RILEY Colonial Forge
The senior was an all-Commonwealth District outfielder, batting .381 with 16 hits and seven stolen bases, while picking up three pitching wins and striking out 30.
JAYLON ROBINSON Colonial Forge
The senior shortstop batted .381 and earned all-Commonwealth second-team honors. He finished with 16 hits, six stolen bases, six RBIs and five doubles.
BRITT YOUNT Mountain View
The senior was All-Commonwealth at both third base and pitcher and will be attending George Mason.
SECOND TEAM
Trevor Bush, Colonial Forge: Senior catcher batted .350 and was second-team all-Commonwealth as a pitcher. Will attend Coast Guard Academy.
Lucas Cash, Louisa: Junior led the Lions with a .412 average, a .592 on-base percentage and also pitched.
Aden Cupka, King George: Sophomore outfielder batted .410 with six doubles, 14 runs scored and 10 RBIs.
Vince DiLeonardo, FCS: Outfielder batted .356 and led the Eagles with nine doubles and 21 RBIs on the season.
Gregory Joe, Colonial Forge: Eagles’ senior pitcher threw 22 innings, finishing 3-0 with a 2.10 ERA and 29 strikeouts.
Bode Lindauer, Mountain View: Batted .429 and All-Commonwealth District DH honors. Will attend King (Tenn.) University.
Robert Lotito, Riverbend: The senior was a first-team all-Commonwealth pick as both a pitcher and outfielder.
Alex Sappenfield, Courtland: Junior center fielder batted .436 with 17 runs scored and 11 RBIs.
Brian Schule, North Stafford: Senior was named all-Commonwealth utility after batting .415 with 17 hits and 13 runs scored.
Roy Tayman, King George: Senior pitcher finished 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings of work.
Jacob Vanbenschoten, Courtland: Junior shortstop batted .421 with 18 runs scored and 12 RBIs.
HONORABLE MENTION
Brady Bardine, King George
Tyler Barham, Stafford
Trevor Beale, Caroline
Jacob Blais, Colonial Forge
Harry Bradshaw, Culpeper
Charlie Brinkman, FCS
Matthew Caiafa, Courtland
Zach Colangelo, Colonial Forge
Will Earnasty, Chancellor
Trevin Edwards, Chancellor
Calvin Ferrell, Massaponax
Donovan Frost, James Monroe
Seneca Gregory, Mountain View
Kelly Hackley, Eastern View
Brayden Hamilton, Mountain View
Joe Hardy Jr., James Monroe
Camdan Henderson, FCS
Ryan Knee, Brooke Point
Sean Karney, Louisa
Christian Lam, Louisa
Dylan McKinney, Eastern View
Cameron Murray, Mountain View