All-Area baseball: Cyclones' Babich garners first-team honors from Free Lance-Star

On the heels of a breakout sophomore season, Eastern View's Thomas Babich has been named to the Free Lance-Star's All-Area baseball first team.

The versatile Babich played anywhere the Cyclones needed him to, which included left field, shortstop, catcher and pitcher. He batted .455, posted a .581 OBP, scored 14 runs and collected 13 RBIs.

Two of Babich's teammates received honorable mention: junior Dylan McKinney and senior Kelly Hackley. McKinney primarily played catcher for Eastern View, while Hackley manned first base. Both pitched for the Cyclones as well.

Culpeper's Harry Bradshaw, a junior utility man, earned honorable mention as well.

The full list of honorees, which was released Thursday night, follows:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

A.J. LABRUSCIANO North Stafford

The junior was named Commonwealth District player of the year earning first team honors at shortstop and pitcher. He batted .525 with 11 RBIs, while going 2-0 with four saves and a 0.64 ERA.

COACH OF THE YEAR

CRAIG LOPEZ Mountain View