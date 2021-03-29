All-Area boys basketball capsules: Cyclones' Hunter and Long, Blue Devils' Amos recognized

For their efforts in leading the Eastern View boys basketball team to its first-ever Region 4B championship and accompanying trip to the Class 4 state semifinals, the Cyclones' D'Aze Hunter and Corey Long were named to The Free Lance-Star's All-Area boys basketball team, released on Sunday.

Hunter made the first team after averaging a team-high 16 points, seven assists and three steals per game during his senior season. He also chipped in six rebounds an outing as well.

Long averaged a double-double, checking in at 12 points and 11 rebounds a contest. The 6-foot-5 junior was named to the second team.

Also named to the second team was Culpeper sophomore Nathan Amos. The sophomore scored 14 points per game, with a season-high of 35 against Class 4 state runner-up Handley on Feb. 6.

Local players who received honorable mention were Culpeper senior Chase Smith, Eastern View senior Gio Maxie, Eastern View junior Rickey Butler and Eastern View freshman Amaree Robinson.

The entire team is listed below.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JALEN SUBER

Riverbend