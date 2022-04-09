All-Area boys basketball capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
COREY LONG, Eastern View
The senior forward averaged 21 points and 13 rebounds with 18 double-doubles en route to second-team all-state honors.
COACH OF THE YEAR
NICK HALL, Washington & Lee
Hall led the Eagles to within one victory of their second state championship, upsetting powerful Lancaster in the state semifinals.
FIRST TEAM
AARON BROOKS, Courtland
The all-Battlefield District junior guard averaged 15.7 points, 6.7 assists and four steals per game for the Cougars.
JAY FREEMAN, Caroline
Junior guard averaged 15.5 points per game for the Cavaliers, earning first-team all-Battlefield District honors.
DEVIN JOHNSON, Massaponax
Senior big man was the unanimous Commonwealth player of the year after averaging 11 points, nine rebounds.
AMAREE ROBINSON, Eastern View (above)
The Cyclones’ all-Battlefield point guard averaged 15 points, five assists and three steals per game as a sophomore.
BRANDON WASHINGTON, Washington & Lee
SECOND TEAM
Nathan Amos, Culpeper: All-Battlefield District junior guard averaged 20.7 points per game for the Blue Devils.
Gabriel Jones, Colonial Forge: First-team all-Commonwealth pick led balanced Eagles at 12 points per game.
J.J. McDonald, Orange: All-Jefferson District guard averaged 19.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, four steals.
Reuben McEachern, Carmel: VISAA all-state junior averaged 14 points, seven assists, six rebounds, five steals.
Amari Moorer, Stafford: All-Commonwealth senior led district in assists, ranked second in scoring, rebounds.
THIRD TEAM
Rickey Butler, Eastern View: After a late start, senior averaged 15 points and six rebounds for the Cyclones.
Vaughn Harris, W&L:
Ben Myers, Massaponax: First-team all-district sophomore guard averaged 11 points, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals.
Ashton Schoolfield, Colonial Forge: All-Commonwealth senior averaged eight points, three assists, two steals.
Kaiden Rosenbaum, Massaponax: Senior averaged 9.5 points and hit 31 3-pointers for the district champions.
HONORABLE MENTION
Alfredo Abel, Colonial Forge
Dalen Ainsworth Massaponax
Nick Belako, Stafford
Moussa Berete, Carmel
Destin Bray, Orange
Gabe Campbell, Caroline
Chares Coogler, Spotsylvania
Nehemiah Frye, King George
D’Myo Hunter, Eastern View
Jordan Jackson, Mountain View
Nick Perkins, North Stafford
Demetrius Purnell, Brooke Point
Micah Roberts, Courtland
Dezaun Robinson, James Monroe
Sheldon Robinson, Orange
Amir Savage, Spotsylvania
Keshawn Sharrier, Colonial Forge
Elijah Sherfield, King George
Qwenton Spellman, Louisa
Romel Turner, James Monroe
Tyler Turner, Stafford
Josh Wallace, Stafford
Dominique Washington, Caroline
Labron Weathers, Mountain View
E.J. Wilborne, Riverbend