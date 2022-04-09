All-Area boys basketball: 'Relentless' Long was a force for Eastern View

In a locker room full of disappointed players following Eastern View’s loss to Smithfield in the 2021 Class 4 state semifinals, Corey Long stood above everyone else.

It wasn’t Long’s imposing 6-foot-6, 220-pound frame that made the biggest impression, though.

Like his teammates, Long was disappointed that the Cyclones’ season ended just short of a state championship. But Long wasn’t cloaked in despondency; instead, he radiated determination.

Long used that determination as fuel for a dominant senior season this winter, averaging 21 points and 13 rebounds per game on his way to earning Free Lance-Star All-Area player of the year honors.

“He left everything on the court every time he went out there,” Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said. “From offseason workouts right through our final game of the season, he was relentless.”

Long recorded a double-double in 18 of the Cyclones’ 22 contests, leading them to a 20-2 record and the Battlefield District regular-season and tournament championships. He topped the 30-point mark twice and pulled down 24 rebounds during a January game at King George.

But Long wasn’t just a scorer and rebounder. He stuffed the stat sheet throughout the season—particularly during the stretch run.

In his 24-rebound effort against King George on Jan. 13, Long also scored 21 points and dished out seven assists. He posted 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists against county rival Culpeper on Jan. 21, then followed that up with 24 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and two steals when the two squads played again on Jan. 27.

He tallied 32 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against Chancellor on Jan. 25, then delivered 30 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in a 77-63 victory over Courtland on Feb. 11 that clinched the district regular-season title.

“He didn’t want to be that one- or two-dimensional player that was satisfied with getting his points and rebounds and contributing nothing else,” Thornhill said. “It was important to him to get his teammates involved, play defense, dive for loose balls and do whatever our team needed him to do.”

Eastern View assistant coach Jerome Pollard pointed out that Long didn’t shy away from unrelenting defensive pressure by opposing teams, even if it meant having to help bring the ball up the floor.

“A lot of times when teams would press us, [Long] was the first one to come to the ball and help our guards out,” he said. “And that isn’t a knock on any of our guys, either. It’s a testament to the kind of player he is.”

Long said he was focused on improving all facets of his game after being primarily a post player during his sophomore and junior campaigns.

“I knew that I’d have to become a more well-rounded player if I wanted to play at the collegiate level,” he said. “But more than that, I knew I could help my team immensely by contributing more than points and rebounds. Those things are very important, but playing with a high energy level at all times can be contagious.”

While Thornhill agreed that Long’s energy level and contributions at both ends of the court were critical components of the Cyclones’ success, he believes something else was truly the X factor.

“Corey’s leadership is what made the biggest difference for us,” he said. “We lost three starters from last year, and he knew someone had to step up and take the reins if we were going to have another successful season. He took on that leadership role, and he did as good of a job with it as any player I’ve ever coached.”

Long, who’s still deciding on a college destination, said he never gave a second thought to taking the lead.

“I knew a long time ago that this season was my time to step up, so I didn’t need anyone to tell me so,” he said. “It was my job to show the younger guys how we do things at Eastern View, and hopefully they can carry on and take the program to even greater heights.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.