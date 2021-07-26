All-Area boys soccer: Cyclones' Healy, Pela honored by Free Lance-Star

Three-year starter was the Panthers’ glue in the midfield and contributed a team-high five assists to the offense.

MATTHEW D’LUGOS Mountain View

The senior all-district midfielder’s statistics (three goals, three assists) were only a small measure of his impact.

CONNOR DREIBEBIS Chancellor

The senior was the top defender on the state semifinalists, who allowed just nine goals in 12 games.

GABE ECKENRODE Massaponax

The Shenandoah-bound senior was the Panthers’ top defender and played every minute of every game.

SAMUEL FRITTON-AMOROSE Colonial Forge

Junior midfielder had six goals, four assists and controlled the action for the Eagles this season.

BRYAN HEALY Eastern View

The junior goalkeeper kept the Cyclones competitive in their Battlefield District contests.

GIDEON KUMAH Chancellor

The senior center midfielder saved his best for big games and scored five goals with six assists.